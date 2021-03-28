A Genuinely Creepy Short Horror Film From Buried Hatchet Productions: “Motion Detected”

YouTube

After coming home from a business trip, a man discovers a strange figure in his home security footage that has been appearing every night at 9PM.

(Confused? Just to clear up some confusion, the person in the previous recordings is NOT the main character. As the description says, he comes home from a business trip so those previous days he was not there, and needed someone to watch over the house. He is simply looking back at those tapes of the dog sitter. Hope that clears up some confusion.)

Directed/Edited/Shot/Written by Vincent Dormani

Starring/Score by Frank Dormani

Featuring Vincent Dormani

