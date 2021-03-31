The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Storm Is Coming
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Storm Is Coming — [Explicit Language] The weirdest part of the new Georgia election laws; The QAnon documentary series on HBO; Who is Q and why is Q?; The overlap between Infowars and the Q cult; Sunlight is the best disinfectant; The horrible anti-trans bill in Arkansas; Red Hat Republicans always punching down; A solution for a nonexistent problem; Biden investigating whether Trump manipulated climate science to suit his agenda; Biden is expanding wind farms; The story of Centralia, PA; Dr. Birx and Trump’s genocide by negligence; With TV’s Buzz Burbank; And music by Freekbass and Jam ‘N’ Slate; and more!