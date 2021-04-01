 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: High Pockets

High Pockets — [Explicit Content] Jody got her first Pfizer shot; Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking and extortion scam; Gaetz always makes things worst for Gaetz; The Tucker interview; Bob remembers G. Gordon Liddy; Liddy loved Hitler, guns, and Mrs. Liddy’s chocolate cake; Liddy reading the newspaper; This Week in COVID History; Sarah Palin tested positive; New Jersey gym is making things worse; Trump bungled the procurement of PPO; The Chauvin defense and “Who me?”; Alex Jones denies being involved with the insurrection; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Seth Adam and Pride Fails; and more!

