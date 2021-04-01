 

Master Drummer Larnell Lewis: “REJOICE”

49
Music • Views: 810

YouTube

Rejoice - Larnell Lewis

Buy the CD or limited edition 12” LP at larnelllewismusic.com

Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com​

Apparel: larnelllewismusic.com

Written By: Larnell Lewis
Album: Relive the Moment (Upcoming release, December 4th 2020)
Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Live drums filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).
Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound
Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)
Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen
All compositions written by Larnell Lewis

Alexis Baro - Trumpet
Neil Brathwaite - Tenor Sax
Samuel Williams - All Keyboards, Electric Bass
Courtenay Frazer - Synth Lead Solo
Elmer Ferrer - Electric Guitar
Larnell Lewis - Drums

Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed
Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering
Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign
Photography by Avital Zemer Photography
Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val
Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!

Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Special thanks to the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, FACTOR, and Ontario Creates for their support!

Gear List:

Stay Connected:
facebook.com
@larnell_lewis​​
instagram.com
larnelllewismusic.com

