Tone Master Andy Timmons: “Hiroshima (Pray for Peace)”
From Andy’s 1994 debut instrumental CD “ear X-tacy”. Hiroshima now available fully transcribed with 2 hours of tutorial video with me explaining every note and nuance on guitarxperience.net
Mike Daane - Bass, Dan Wojciechowski - Drums
For more info please visit andytimmons.com
