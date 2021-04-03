 

Tone Master Andy Timmons: “Hiroshima (Pray for Peace)”

131
Music • Views: 1,680

YouTube

From Andy’s 1994 debut instrumental CD “ear X-tacy”. Hiroshima now available fully transcribed with 2 hours of tutorial video with me explaining every note and nuance on guitarxperience.net

Mike Daane - Bass, Dan Wojciechowski - Drums

For more info please visit andytimmons.com

Social media links to connect to:
★ Facebook : facebook.com
★ Instagram: instagram.com
★ iTunes at : music.apple.com
★ Spotify : open.spotify.com
youtube.com
★ Twitter : @AndyTImmonsBand

#Andytimmons #Electricguitar #Ibanez #Rock #Rockmusic #Andytimmonsband #ATB #Soloartist #artist #instrumental #trio #liveconcert #concert #rockconcert #mesa #boogie #favorednation #daddario #stevevai #joesatriani #livedvd #album #dvd #Guitar

