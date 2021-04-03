 

A New Dystopian Vision From Shirley Manson and Garbage: “The Men Who Rule the World”

Watch the video for “The Men Who Rule The World” from the upcoming album ‘No Gods No Masters’ coming 11 June.

Listen to our new song “The Men Who Rule The World” now and pre-order the album ‘No Gods No Masters’: garbage.lnk.to

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time. Major thanks and kudos to the genius Chilean artist and film director Javi Miamor for the incredible visual accompaniment to our brand new song!”

Make sure to subscribe to Garbage: garbage.lnk.to and hit the bell to get notified of all new uploads

Follow Garbage
Website: garbage.com
Instagram: garbage.lnk.to
Twitter: garbage.lnk.to
Facebook: garbage.lnk.to

More music from Garbage: garbage.lnk.to

Directed by: Javi Miamor: instagram.com

Lyrics
The men who rule the world
Have made a fucking mess
The history of power
The worship of success
The king is in the counting house
He’s chairman of the board
The women who crowd the courtrooms all accused of being whores

Money money money money ha ha ha ha ha

The fleecing of the people
All the fucking time
They call it self-preservation
But we call it a crime
Tented cities on sidewalks underneath the clouds
Imaginary neighbours with plastic cups and paper crowns

Now let’s save all of the animals
Let’s save all the squid
Let’s load them onto the mothership with the elders and the kids
Save great works of genius
The birds the bugs the seeds
And make it a crime to tell a lie again
And watch those haters bleed

Stuck inside my head
Stuck inside my head
All the fucking time

The Violator
Hate the violator
The violator
Destroy the violator

#Garbage #TheMenWhoRuleTheWorld #NoGodsNoMasters

