A New Dystopian Vision From Shirley Manson and Garbage: “The Men Who Rule the World”

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time. Major thanks and kudos to the genius Chilean artist and film director Javi Miamor for the incredible visual accompaniment to our brand new song!”

Directed by: Javi Miamor: instagram.com

Lyrics

The men who rule the world

Have made a fucking mess

The history of power

The worship of success

The king is in the counting house

He’s chairman of the board

The women who crowd the courtrooms all accused of being whores

Money money money money ha ha ha ha ha

The fleecing of the people

All the fucking time

They call it self-preservation

But we call it a crime

Tented cities on sidewalks underneath the clouds

Imaginary neighbours with plastic cups and paper crowns

Now let’s save all of the animals

Let’s save all the squid

Let’s load them onto the mothership with the elders and the kids

Save great works of genius

The birds the bugs the seeds

And make it a crime to tell a lie again

And watch those haters bleed

Stuck inside my head

Stuck inside my head

All the fucking time

The Violator

Hate the violator

The violator

Destroy the violator

