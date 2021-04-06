The Bob Cesca Podcast: Ted Cruz Go F**k Yourself
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Ted Cruz Go F**k Yourself — [Explicit Language] Bob’s Vaccine Hunt; Lowest COVID deaths since March 2020; 4 million people vaccinated on Saturday alone; Major guest confirmed for Wednesday April 28; John Boehner drunkenly tells Ted Cruz to go eff himself; Trump’s WinRed fundraising page engaged in fraud against his supporters; Mitch McConnell scolds corporations while forgetting about Citizens United; Good news from the Senate parliamentarian; Good news for trans people in Arkansas; Big news about Q; With Buzz Burbank; And music by State To State and Matt Jaffe; and more!