 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Ted Cruz Go F**k Yourself

174
Politics • Views: 2,278

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Ted Cruz Go F**k Yourself — [Explicit Language] Bob’s Vaccine Hunt; Lowest COVID deaths since March 2020; 4 million people vaccinated on Saturday alone; Major guest confirmed for Wednesday April 28; John Boehner drunkenly tells Ted Cruz to go eff himself; Trump’s WinRed fundraising page engaged in fraud against his supporters; Mitch McConnell scolds corporations while forgetting about Citizens United; Good news from the Senate parliamentarian; Good news for trans people in Arkansas; Big news about Q; With Buzz Burbank; And music by State To State and Matt Jaffe; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210404Did you spend all week thinking about solar power and pumps? We didn't either.A week of flawless electrics and hydraulics.The first few days we went out to check on it like hourly.Now we don't even think about itThe proof of ...
Dangerman
13 hours, 50 minutes ago
Views: 98 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Capitol Rioters Were From Places Turning Less White - Not “Economically Anxious” To put this in data-science terms: Qualitatively, we knew they to be true - that Trump's base was in a constant state of rage & terror because Brown People were resisting all their attempts at disempowerment and subjugation Quantitatively, ...
Khal Wimpo (exhaling for 1st time in 4 yrs)
17 hours, 32 minutes ago
Views: 211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 5 •
Springsteen - “Prove It All Night” Live at Cleveland Agora, 1978This is so perfect.
Secret ANTIFA Operative
3 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 277 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 •
Foster the People - Lamb’s Wool (Official Music Video) Official animated music video for Foster The People's single 'Lamb's Wool' off of their most recent EP 'In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing'. Listen to 'Lamb's Wool' here: stem.ffm.to Listen to 'Lamb's Wool (with Poolside)' here: ...
Thanos
3 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 266 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Talk Talk - It’s My Life (Live at Montreux 1986) Live at Montreux 1986 is a concert video release by the British synth pop band Talk Talk of a concert at 1986 Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The show was part of a tour that started in April 1986 ...
Thanos
3 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 282 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
KALEO - Skinny [OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO] Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius SonNew song “Skinny" available now: kaleo.lnk.toFrom the upcoming album Surface Sounds out 4/23: kaleo.lnk.to What makes you feel good?What makes you angry inside? Why don’t you love me?You want to fuck me or ...
Thanos
5 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 387 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Hania Rani - Live From Studio S2 Listen to 'Live from Studio S2': hania-rani.lnk.to The full live set video was premiered on the evening before the annual Piano Day worldwide celebrations (March 29th). The motivation to make the recording of the live performances which became the ...
Thanos
5 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 377 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Billy F Gibbons - West Coast Junkie “West Coast Junkie” the new music video by Billy F Gibbons from his forthcoming album ‘Hardware’, available on June 4th on Concord Records. Pre-order ‘Hardware’: found.eeGet signed and exclusive bundles: found.ee Directed by: Harry ReeseProduced by: Matt Sorum Listen ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 859 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Morcheeba - the Moon (Official Music Video) Listen to 'The Moon' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.toWritten by I. Žilić/S. Edwards - Directed by Martin J. Pickering for Big Head MediaPre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 757 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210328Wednesday we built a small frame for the low voltage disconnect moduleWired it up and put it in line between battery and pumps.Turns them off at 8 volts so the battery doesn't over discharge down to zero.Then it waits for ...
Dangerman
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 617 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •