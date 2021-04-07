 

Bruce Hornsby & Sonny Emory: “King of the Hill”

41
Music • Views: 749

YouTube

A beautiful jam with Sonny Emory. I worked with Sonny a bunch of times in the ever-rotating Al Jarreau band line-up and always had a great time.

In 2014 Pat Metheny asked me to do a tour with him, opening with a solo piano set and then sitting in with his great “Group.” I asked him what types of venues we were playing, expressing a concern about the fragility of solo piano in outdoor, semi-large spaces. I told him I’d consider it if he was good with Sonny Emory and me playing duo sets, and he was instantly in. Here’s a charged-up version of “King Of The Hill” from that three-week run, captured at the beautiful Chautauqua Auditorium near Buffalo, NY. Faster!

For more information about Sonny Emory, visit sonnyemorymusic.com

Thanks to Mike Caplan for filming.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210404Did you spend all week thinking about solar power and pumps? We didn't either.A week of flawless electrics and hydraulics.The first few days we went out to check on it like hourly.Now we don't even think about itThe proof of ...
Dangerman
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 157 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Springsteen - “Prove It All Night” Live at Cleveland Agora, 1978This is so perfect.
Secret ANTIFA Operative
4 days ago
Views: 315 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 •
Foster the People - Lamb’s Wool (Official Music Video) Official animated music video for Foster The People's single 'Lamb's Wool' off of their most recent EP 'In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing'. Listen to 'Lamb's Wool' here: stem.ffm.to Listen to 'Lamb's Wool (with Poolside)' here: ...
Thanos
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 307 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Talk Talk - It’s My Life (Live at Montreux 1986) Live at Montreux 1986 is a concert video release by the British synth pop band Talk Talk of a concert at 1986 Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The show was part of a tour that started in April 1986 ...
Thanos
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 334 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
KALEO - Skinny [OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO] Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius SonNew song “Skinny" available now: kaleo.lnk.toFrom the upcoming album Surface Sounds out 4/23: kaleo.lnk.to What makes you feel good?What makes you angry inside? Why don’t you love me?You want to fuck me or ...
Thanos
6 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 434 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Hania Rani - Live From Studio S2 Listen to 'Live from Studio S2': hania-rani.lnk.to The full live set video was premiered on the evening before the annual Piano Day worldwide celebrations (March 29th). The motivation to make the recording of the live performances which became the ...
Thanos
6 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 415 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Billy F Gibbons - West Coast Junkie “West Coast Junkie” the new music video by Billy F Gibbons from his forthcoming album ‘Hardware’, available on June 4th on Concord Records. Pre-order ‘Hardware’: found.eeGet signed and exclusive bundles: found.ee Directed by: Harry ReeseProduced by: Matt Sorum Listen ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 943 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Morcheeba - the Moon (Official Music Video) Listen to 'The Moon' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.toWritten by I. Žilić/S. Edwards - Directed by Martin J. Pickering for Big Head MediaPre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 811 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210328Wednesday we built a small frame for the low voltage disconnect moduleWired it up and put it in line between battery and pumps.Turns them off at 8 volts so the battery doesn't over discharge down to zero.Then it waits for ...
Dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 657 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Sara Watkins - ‘Blue Shadows on the Trail (Feat. Nickel Creek)’ [Audio Only] From the new album 'Under the Pepper Tree,' out now (@New West Records). Order + Listen:newwst.com Vinyl + CD: newwst.comAmazon: newwst.comApple Music: newwst.com Spotify: newwst.comPandora: newwst.comTidal: newwst.comDeezer: newwst.com LYRICS: Arizona moon keep shiningFrom the desert sky aboveYou know pretty ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 858 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •