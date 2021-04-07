Bruce Hornsby & Sonny Emory: “King of the Hill”

YouTube

A beautiful jam with Sonny Emory. I worked with Sonny a bunch of times in the ever-rotating Al Jarreau band line-up and always had a great time.

In 2014 Pat Metheny asked me to do a tour with him, opening with a solo piano set and then sitting in with his great “Group.” I asked him what types of venues we were playing, expressing a concern about the fragility of solo piano in outdoor, semi-large spaces. I told him I’d consider it if he was good with Sonny Emory and me playing duo sets, and he was instantly in. Here’s a charged-up version of “King Of The Hill” from that three-week run, captured at the beautiful Chautauqua Auditorium near Buffalo, NY. Faster!

For more information about Sonny Emory, visit sonnyemorymusic.com

Thanks to Mike Caplan for filming.