New From Bob Schneider: “Lord of the Flies” (Official Lyric Video)
Bob Schneider - Lord Of the Flies (Official Lyric Video)
© & ℗ Shockorama
New album, “In a Roomful of Blood with a Sleeping Tiger” available everywhere August 27th, 2021
Lyrics:
i’m in the space force now i’m on my way back home
i’ve got my cell phone on me so i’m never alone
i heard he hung himself from the bathroom wall
i’m in the space force now so i’m having a ball
i’m in the space force now i got a brand new hat
you used to hold me down just like that
but the flames rose up and took you away
i’m in the space force so it’s ok
it may come as no surprise
it may come as no surprise
i’m in the space force now did you get my card
i wrote it to you from the bottom of my heart
i swore i’d always be a friend to you
i’m in the space force now so you know its true
i’m in the space force now i work out all the time
i got my butt to poke out and my teeth to shine
and i’m at the point where i don’t give a fuck
i’m in the space force now so you better duck
it may come as no surprise
if you peel away the lies
it may come as no surprise
i’m the lord of the flies
i’m in the space force now i’m out in vietnam
you can really stretch a dollar this place is the bomb
you can do what you want i mean you really can
nothing’s off limits in this beautiful land
i’m in the space force now and i’m AOK
i’m walking in circles but i’m on my way
to where all my dreams will come true
i’m in the space force and I love you
it may come as no surprise
when you peel away the lies
it may come as no surprise
i’m the lord of the flies