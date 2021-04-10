New From Bob Schneider: “Lord of the Flies” (Official Lyric Video)

YouTube

Bob Schneider - Lord Of the Flies (Official Lyric Video)

© & ℗ Shockorama

New album, "In a Roomful of Blood with a Sleeping Tiger" available everywhere August 27th, 2021

Lyrics:

i’m in the space force now i’m on my way back home

i’ve got my cell phone on me so i’m never alone

i heard he hung himself from the bathroom wall

i’m in the space force now so i’m having a ball

i’m in the space force now i got a brand new hat

you used to hold me down just like that

but the flames rose up and took you away

i’m in the space force so it’s ok

it may come as no surprise

it may come as no surprise

i’m in the space force now did you get my card

i wrote it to you from the bottom of my heart

i swore i’d always be a friend to you

i’m in the space force now so you know its true

i’m in the space force now i work out all the time

i got my butt to poke out and my teeth to shine

and i’m at the point where i don’t give a fuck

i’m in the space force now so you better duck

it may come as no surprise

if you peel away the lies

it may come as no surprise

i’m the lord of the flies

i’m in the space force now i’m out in vietnam

you can really stretch a dollar this place is the bomb

you can do what you want i mean you really can

nothing’s off limits in this beautiful land

i’m in the space force now and i’m AOK

i’m walking in circles but i’m on my way

to where all my dreams will come true

i’m in the space force and I love you

it may come as no surprise

when you peel away the lies

it may come as no surprise

i’m the lord of the flies