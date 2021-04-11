A Beautiful Acoustic Guitar Piece by Dustin Furlow: “Airborne”

YouTube

While recognizing my own experiences are comparable to drops in the ocean, “Airborne” is a piece I composed to illustrate the isolation, emotional turbulence and small triumphs I’ve felt since the beginning of the pandemic. Everyone has had an individual journey throughout this time - be it smooth sailing or stormy seas - and I wanted to dedicate this piece to those who have lost loved ones, their livelihood, or been separated from their lovers or families from closed borders.

Big thanks to Matt Thomas for recording, Antoine Dufour for mixing/mastering and Karlijn Langendijk for filming/color grading.

The guitar is a Cedar/Rosewood OM handbuilt by Rebecca Urlacher in Bend, Oregon.

Filming locations include Washington DC, Norfolk, and Amsterdam International Airports as well as the dunes of Castricum, Netherlands

It was a pleasure putting this all together and I’m proud to share it with you all. Let me know what you think and feel free to share this if you enjoyed it.

