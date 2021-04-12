Simply Stunning: Esperanza Spalding, “Formwela 1”
Watch the official music video for esperanza spalding’s formwela 1 AVAILABLE AT songwrightsapothecarylab.com
formwela 1: designed for memorizing, then hearing internally (via audiation) as an aide to self-soothe during an acute moment of stress in the home.
Music, handmade objects, & literature available here: songwrightsapothecarylab.com
Directed by Matthew W. Hayes III
Art Directed by Rob Lewis
Lyrics
sink into the ground wide and steady while the burning
flickers to a glow out the temple of your ear
while the levy of our predicament’s unyielding -
love come flood through here
in and round the walls of your heavy-minded palace
suddenly the air goes miraculously clear
un-cupping your brim of the never-ending chalice
in rushes love’s atmosphere
body, you’re the bell sounding through the heavy pulling
ringing out a calm from the belly of your sway
all there is to do now is really re-remember
that love is and tune its way
body is your bell sounding through the heavy pulling
ringing out a calm from the belly of your sway
all there is to do now is really re-remember
that love is and tune its way
Film Credits Continued:
Film Editor: Matthew W. Hayes III
Director of Photography: Matthew W. Hayes III
Lead Producer & Art Department: Eben Hoffer
Producer: Héloïse Darcq
Camera Assistant: Megan Clark
Gaffer: Joe Bowden / Desert Island Studios
Grip: Eirinn Gragson
Makeup/Hair: Abibat Durosimi
Stylist: Shani Storey
Movement Director: Intisar Abioto
Ceramics Artist: Sinda Karklina / Sissy Moon Ceramics
Colorist: Jasmine Vazquez
Produced with support from the Dean’s Competitive Fund for Promising Scholarship at Harvard University
Filmed at Block 52, Portland, OR
A Special Thank You to Koerner Camera Systems
Copyright (2021) esperanza spalding Productions, LLC
Music & Lyrics by esperanza spalding (Due Hope Music/ Kobalt (ASCAP))
Song Credits:
Producer, Arranger: esperanza spalding
Producer: PHOELIX
Producer: Raphael Saadiq
Engineers: Eben Hoffer, Hotae Alexander Jang, Bryan Matheson
Mix Engineer: Fernando Lodeiro
Mastering: Oscar Zambrano
esperanza spalding: Upright Bass, Piano, Vocals
PHOELIX: Rhodes, Vocals
Thrive Choir: Vocals
