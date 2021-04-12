Simply Stunning: Esperanza Spalding, “Formwela 1”

YouTube

Watch the official music video for esperanza spalding’s formwela 1 AVAILABLE AT songwrightsapothecarylab.com

formwela 1: designed for memorizing, then hearing internally (via audiation) as an aide to self-soothe during an acute moment of stress in the home.

Music, handmade objects, & literature available here: songwrightsapothecarylab.com



Directed by Matthew W. Hayes III

Art Directed by Rob Lewis



Follow esperanza spalding

Facebook: found.ee

Twitter: found.ee

Instagram: found.ee

YouTube: found.ee

Spotify: found.ee

Lyrics

sink into the ground wide and steady while the burning

flickers to a glow out the temple of your ear

while the levy of our predicament’s unyielding -

love come flood through here

in and round the walls of your heavy-minded palace

suddenly the air goes miraculously clear

un-cupping your brim of the never-ending chalice

in rushes love’s atmosphere

body, you’re the bell sounding through the heavy pulling

ringing out a calm from the belly of your sway

all there is to do now is really re-remember

that love is and tune its way

body is your bell sounding through the heavy pulling

ringing out a calm from the belly of your sway

all there is to do now is really re-remember

that love is and tune its way





Film Credits Continued:

Film Editor: Matthew W. Hayes III

Director of Photography: Matthew W. Hayes III

Lead Producer & Art Department: Eben Hoffer

Producer: Héloïse Darcq



Camera Assistant: Megan Clark

Gaffer: Joe Bowden / Desert Island Studios

Grip: Eirinn Gragson

Makeup/Hair: Abibat Durosimi

Stylist: Shani Storey

Movement Director: Intisar Abioto

Ceramics Artist: Sinda Karklina / Sissy Moon Ceramics

Colorist: Jasmine Vazquez



Produced with support from the Dean’s Competitive Fund for Promising Scholarship at Harvard University

Filmed at Block 52, Portland, OR

A Special Thank You to Koerner Camera Systems

Copyright (2021) esperanza spalding Productions, LLC



Music & Lyrics by esperanza spalding (Due Hope Music/ Kobalt (ASCAP))



Song Credits:

Producer, Arranger: esperanza spalding

Producer: PHOELIX

Producer: Raphael Saadiq

Engineers: Eben Hoffer, Hotae Alexander Jang, Bryan Matheson

Mix Engineer: Fernando Lodeiro

Mastering: Oscar Zambrano



esperanza spalding: Upright Bass, Piano, Vocals

PHOELIX: Rhodes, Vocals

Thrive Choir: Vocals

#EsperanzaSpalding #OfficialMusicVideo #SONGWRIGHTSAPOTHECARYLAB #formwela1