The Bob Cesca Podcast: Vaccine FOMO
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Vaccine FOMO — [Explicit Language] The latest in the Matt Gaetz investigation; Greenwald defended Gaetz; Bob’s vaccine hunt continues; I want it now, Daddy; Johnson & Johnson vaccine pulled by FDA and the CDC; The shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Damn, we lost him; The 2015 shooting of Walter Scott; The pepper spraying of Caron Nazario; The school shooting in Knoxville; Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee bragged about his work with the NRA; What the hell, Japan?; Safe home, Michael Latham; With Buzz Burbank; And music by Rocky Mountain Mike, The Bitter Elegance and Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets; and more!