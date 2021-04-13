 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Vaccine FOMO

46
Politics • Views: 944

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Vaccine FOMO — [Explicit Language] The latest in the Matt Gaetz investigation; Greenwald defended Gaetz; Bob’s vaccine hunt continues; I want it now, Daddy; Johnson & Johnson vaccine pulled by FDA and the CDC; The shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Damn, we lost him; The 2015 shooting of Walter Scott; The pepper spraying of Caron Nazario; The school shooting in Knoxville; Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee bragged about his work with the NRA; What the hell, Japan?; Safe home, Michael Latham; With Buzz Burbank; And music by Rocky Mountain Mike, The Bitter Elegance and Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210411The pumps are pumping along. Like they always should have.They go on when the sun comes out, they go off in the clouds and at night.We barely pay attention to their functioning and now can focus on the sight and ...
Dangerman
7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Views: 77 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
AFI - Dulcería (Official Music Video) "Dulcería" comes from AFI’s new album, Bodies, out June 11. Available for preorder everywhere now: riserecords.lnk.to ​ Directed by Adam Mason, produced by Elizabeth Mason LYRICSI saw sugar there, dancing in the sweet air. When my eyes began to ...
Thanos
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
The Shaolin Afronauts - Winds Across Gayanamede (Live at Adelaide Festival Centre) Recorded 21 January 2012 at Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide, Australia. Winds Across Gayanamede is taken from the second album from The Shaolin Afronauts; Quest Under Capricorn. The album drops 16 July on vinyl, CD and digital download via Freestyle ...
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210404Did you spend all week thinking about solar power and pumps? We didn't either.A week of flawless electrics and hydraulics.The first few days we went out to check on it like hourly.Now we don't even think about itThe proof of ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 530 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •
Springsteen - “Prove It All Night” Live at Cleveland Agora, 1978This is so perfect.
Secret ANTIFA Operative
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 705 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 •
Foster the People - Lamb’s Wool (Official Music Video) Official animated music video for Foster The People's single 'Lamb's Wool' off of their most recent EP 'In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing'. Listen to 'Lamb's Wool' here: stem.ffm.to Listen to 'Lamb's Wool (with Poolside)' here: ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 623 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Talk Talk - It’s My Life (Live at Montreux 1986) Live at Montreux 1986 is a concert video release by the British synth pop band Talk Talk of a concert at 1986 Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The show was part of a tour that started in April 1986 ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 703 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
KALEO - Skinny [OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO] Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius SonNew song “Skinny" available now: kaleo.lnk.toFrom the upcoming album Surface Sounds out 4/23: kaleo.lnk.to What makes you feel good?What makes you angry inside? Why don’t you love me?You want to fuck me or ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 775 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Hania Rani - Live From Studio S2 Listen to 'Live from Studio S2': hania-rani.lnk.to The full live set video was premiered on the evening before the annual Piano Day worldwide celebrations (March 29th). The motivation to make the recording of the live performances which became the ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 747 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Billy F Gibbons - West Coast Junkie “West Coast Junkie” the new music video by Billy F Gibbons from his forthcoming album ‘Hardware’, available on June 4th on Concord Records. Pre-order ‘Hardware’: found.eeGet signed and exclusive bundles: found.ee Directed by: Harry ReeseProduced by: Matt Sorum Listen ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,829 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •