And Now, Some True Facts About the Amazing Trap Jaw Ant

YouTube

SUBSCRIBE TO ANTLAB: youtube.com

True Facts T-shirts: ze-true-store.myshopify.com

CREDITS:

Thank you to Dr. Adrian Smith! Most of the footage in this video is from Dr. Smith’s YouTube channel. He has all sorts of wonderful content there, and does a much more thorough job in explaining all of the science behind his work.

Thank you to Dr. Alex Wild! Please look at Dr. Wild’s incredible collection of photos: alexanderwild.com

Thank you Dr. Fred Larabee, Josh C. Gibson

and DR. Eduardo Fox for their amazing footage.

Research:

Booher DB, Gibson JC, Liu C, Longino JT, Fisher BL, Janda M, et al. 2021. Functional innovation promotes diversification of form in the evolution of an ultrafast trap-jaw mechanism in ants. PLoS Biol 19(3): e3001031. doi.org

FOX, E.G.P., SMITH, A.A., GIBSON, J.C. & SOLIS, D.R. 2017: Larvae of trap-jaw ants, Odontomachus LATREILLE, 1804 (Hymenoptera: Formicidae): morphology and biological notes. – Myrmecological News 25: 17-28.

Larabee, Fredrick J. and Suarez, Andrew V. 2014. “The evolution and functional morphology of trap-jaw ants (Hymenoptera: Formicidae).” Myrmecological News 20: 25– 36.

Larabee FJ, Suarez AV 2015. Mandible-Powered Escape Jumps in Trap-Jaw Ants Increase Survival Rates during Predator-Prey Encounters. PLOS ONE 10(5): e0124871.

Larabee, Fredrick J., Smith, Adrian A. and Suarez, Andrew V. 2018. Snap-jaw morphology is specialized for high-speed power amplification in the Dracula ant, Mystrium camillae R. Soc. Open Sci 5: 181447

Smith, A.A. 2019. Prey specialization and chemical mimicry between Formica archboldi and Odontomachus ants. Insect. Soc. 66, 211–222.