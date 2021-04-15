Another One Bites the Dust: Twitter Permanently Suspends Notorious Right Wing Bridge Troll James O’Keefe
At long last. He’s not really worth a whole lot of attention, but getting permanently suspended by Twitter deserves at least a quick post-it note.
Hey now! One of the worst long-running right wing disinfo peddlers is hit with the deplatforming stick at last.https://t.co/6XS99N92DW pic.twitter.com/9XLlTr6TUB
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 15, 2021
He’ll get no career retrospectives from me.
According to an update on a crazed wingnut blog somewhere in cyberspace, O’Keefe may have been given the boot because he was operating fake accounts. Oh yeah, and of course he’s threatening to sue Twitter. It’s how the wingnuts do.
Another update from Fox News with more details:
A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News that O’Keefe was “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam.”
“As outlined in our policy on platform manipulation and spam, ‘You can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts,’ and ‘you can’t artificially amplify or disrupt conversations through the use of multiple accounts.’”