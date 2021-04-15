The Bob Cesca Podcast: Gaetz Allegedly Paid “Money for Ass”
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Money For Ass — [Explicit Content] Bob reaches the conclusion of his quest for a vaccine; The Safeway data mining operation; Pfizer recipients will have to be vaccinated again within a year; Suck it, Pooty Poot; Biden’s new sanctions against Russia and Kilimnik; Minnesota police officer charged with second degree manslaughter; Derek Chauvin takes the Fifth; When will Matt Gaetz resign?; Gaetz allegedly paid “money for ass”; The COVID-19 Hate Crimes bill; Army NCO arrested for accosting a Black pedestrian; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Rigorous Proof and Terri Morris; and more!