Rivers Does Yoga and Reads the Classics: Weezer, “Grapes of Wrath”

Surprise! Weezer has entered the chat. Watch the new video for “Grapes of Wrath” to celebrate the 82nd anniversary of when the book was published.

Directed by Brendan Walter + Jasper Graham

Produced by Carling French / French Productions

Cinematography by Eric Bader

Performing OK Human & more with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on April 16th and 17th at the Walt Disney Concert Hall - get tickets to the stream now bit.ly

OK Human out now weezer.lnk.to

LYRICS

I can feel my breathing, it’s so nice

It’s like a blanket of my life

Let me stay here for forever

In this state of classical denial

Cranking Mrs Dalloway

Moby Dick, trip on a whale

He’s kind of just like me

We’re thirsty for the deep

I’m gonna rock my audible

Headphone Grapes of Wrath

Drift off to oblivion

I just don’t care, I just don’t care

Rock my audible

Headphone Grapes of Wrath

Drift off to oblivion

You think I care, I just don’t care

I just don’t care

I’m barely there

I just don’t care

Count on me to show support for

Winston Smith in 1984

‘Cause battling Big Brother feels more meaningful

Than binging zombie hordes

Take me off to Neverland

Hanging with your Yossarian

He’s kind of just like me

We fight ‘til we get free

I’m gonna rock my audible

Headphone Grapes of Wrath

Drift off to oblivion

I just don’t care, I just don’t care

Rock my audible

Headphone Grapes of Wrath

Drift off to oblivion

You think I care, I just don’t care

I just don’t care

I’m barely there

I just don’t care

I’ve been here, an open mind

I can see without my eyes

Frodo jonesing for the ring

Soon I’ll be dead, smiling

Smiling in the tree

I’m gonna rock my audible

Headphone Grapes of Wrath

Drift off to oblivion

I just don’t care, I just don’t care

Rock my audible

Headphone Grapes of Wrath

Drift off to oblivion

You think I care, I just don’t care

I just don’t care

I’m barely there

I just don’t care

