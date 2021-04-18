Rivers Does Yoga and Reads the Classics: Weezer, “Grapes of Wrath”
Surprise! Weezer has entered the chat. Watch the new video for “Grapes of Wrath” to celebrate the 82nd anniversary of when the book was published.
Directed by Brendan Walter + Jasper Graham
Produced by Carling French / French Productions
Cinematography by Eric Bader
Performing OK Human & more with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on April 16th and 17th at the Walt Disney Concert Hall - get tickets to the stream now bit.ly
OK Human out now weezer.lnk.to
LYRICS
I can feel my breathing, it’s so nice
It’s like a blanket of my life
Let me stay here for forever
In this state of classical denial
Cranking Mrs Dalloway
Moby Dick, trip on a whale
He’s kind of just like me
We’re thirsty for the deep
I’m gonna rock my audible
Headphone Grapes of Wrath
Drift off to oblivion
I just don’t care, I just don’t care
Rock my audible
Headphone Grapes of Wrath
Drift off to oblivion
You think I care, I just don’t care
I just don’t care
I’m barely there
I just don’t care
Count on me to show support for
Winston Smith in 1984
‘Cause battling Big Brother feels more meaningful
Than binging zombie hordes
Take me off to Neverland
Hanging with your Yossarian
He’s kind of just like me
We fight ‘til we get free
I’m gonna rock my audible
Headphone Grapes of Wrath
Drift off to oblivion
I just don’t care, I just don’t care
Rock my audible
Headphone Grapes of Wrath
Drift off to oblivion
You think I care, I just don’t care
I just don’t care
I’m barely there
I just don’t care
I’ve been here, an open mind
I can see without my eyes
Frodo jonesing for the ring
Soon I’ll be dead, smiling
Smiling in the tree
I’m gonna rock my audible
Headphone Grapes of Wrath
Drift off to oblivion
I just don’t care, I just don’t care
Rock my audible
Headphone Grapes of Wrath
Drift off to oblivion
You think I care, I just don’t care
I just don’t care
I’m barely there
I just don’t care