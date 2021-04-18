When Deprogramming Goes Horribly Wrong - Short Horror Film: “The Infiltration”
The Infiltration premiered in Screamfest 2020.
Directed by:
Flynn Falcone
Produced by:
Flynn Falcone, Dan Wally
Written by:
Flynn Falcone
Main Cast:
Mitchell Edwards, Cathryn Dylan, Lindsay Elston, Jon Briddell, Flynn Falcone
Synopsis:
A professional cult infiltrator is hired to penetrate a mysterious group and extract his client’s mind-controlled daughter. He quickly discovers that the undercover job is much more dark and dangerous than he originally bargained for…