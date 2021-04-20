Psychedelia From Foo Fighters: “Chasing Birds”

YouTube

____

Production: Bomper Studio

Animation Director: Emlyn Davies

Animation Co-Director: Josh Hicks

Producer: Nicholas Robespierre

Producer: Robyn Viney

Technical Director: Colin Wood

Production Coordination: Molly Stracy

Lead Character Artist: Eder Carfagnini

Character Artists: Mark Proctor, Francis Ogunyanwo

3D Artists: Emlyn Davies, Colin Wood, Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans, Josh Hicks, Mark Proctor, Craig Rothwell, Phil Highfield

FX Artists: Colin Wood, Zach F Evans

Lighting: Emlyn Davies, Colin Wood, Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans

Lead 3D Animator: Alan Towndrow

3D Animators: Alex Watson, Mervenur Ulcan, Joanna Adamska, Beáta Ujj, Jesiel Almeida, Brian Martinez, Sebastian Pfeifer

Rigging: Alan Towndrow, Gene Magtoto, Dan Dan Kang

Texture Artists: Colin Wood, Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans

Character Concepts: Josh Hicks, Guillaume Poitel

Storyboards: Josh Hicks, Mark Proctor

Compositing: Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans, Sebastian Pfeifer

Editing: Josh Hicks

Studio Manager: Ceri Davies

___

Chasing Birds

Chasing birds

To get high

I’m never coming down

Chasing birds

Through the sky

I’m never coming down

My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds

Through the sky

And deep into the black

Chasing birds

Say goodbye

I’m never coming back

Here comes another heart attack

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds

To get high

I’m never coming down

My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Dark inventions of mine

The road to hell is paved with broken parts

Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds

