 

Psychedelia From Foo Fighters: “Chasing Birds”

Foo Fighters // Medicine At Midnight // The New Album Out Now!
Listen Here // foofighters.co

Watch more official video from Foo Fighters:
“No Son Of Mine” // foofighters.co
“Waiting On A War” // foofighters.co
“Shame Shame” // foofighters.co

Production: Bomper Studio
Animation Director: Emlyn Davies
Animation Co-Director: Josh Hicks

Producer: Nicholas Robespierre
Producer: Robyn Viney

Technical Director: Colin Wood
Production Coordination: Molly Stracy
Lead Character Artist: Eder Carfagnini
Character Artists: Mark Proctor, Francis Ogunyanwo
3D Artists: Emlyn Davies, Colin Wood, Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans, Josh Hicks, Mark Proctor, Craig Rothwell, Phil Highfield
FX Artists: Colin Wood, Zach F Evans
Lighting: Emlyn Davies, Colin Wood, Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans
Lead 3D Animator: Alan Towndrow
3D Animators: Alex Watson, Mervenur Ulcan, Joanna Adamska, Beáta Ujj, Jesiel Almeida, Brian Martinez, Sebastian Pfeifer
Rigging: Alan Towndrow, Gene Magtoto, Dan Dan Kang
Texture Artists: Colin Wood, Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans
Character Concepts: Josh Hicks, Guillaume Poitel
Storyboards: Josh Hicks, Mark Proctor
Compositing: Rhodri Teifi, Zach F Evans, Sebastian Pfeifer
Editing: Josh Hicks
Studio Manager: Ceri Davies
Chasing Birds

Chasing birds
To get high
I’m never coming down
Chasing birds
Through the sky
I’m never coming down
My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds
Through the sky
And deep into the black
Chasing birds
Say goodbye
I’m never coming back
Here comes another heart attack

The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds
To get high
I’m never coming down
My heart is six feet underground

The road to hell is paved with good intentions
Dark inventions of mine
The road to hell is paved with broken parts
Bleeding hearts like mine

Chasing birds

