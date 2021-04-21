 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Pillow Peddler Pranked

225
Politics

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Hugh G. Rection — [Explicit Language] The Trump prank call to Mike Lindell; Professional irritant Ted Nugent tested positive for COVID after calling it a scam; The jury is deliberating on the Chauvin case; The idiotic defense arguments could sway the jury; Judge Cahill vs Maxine Waters; President Biden weighs in; Florida Republicans legalize running over protesters with cars; Texas House passes open carry without a permit; George W. Bush attacks Republican Party; China and Russia are fueling Q conspiracies; QAnon disciples are winning local offices; With TV’s Buzz Burbank; And music by Cookie and Mike Farley; and more!

