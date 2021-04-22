The Bob Cesca Podcast: Florida Man
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
A Gay Dolphin — [Explicit Content] The “Florida Man” song parody by Hal Sparks; Tucker Carlson laughs like a foppish dandy; Bob gets his first Pfizer vaccine — Star Trek style; Biden hits 200 million vaccinations in 93 days; New Zealand vs American Shirkers; The Derek Chauvin verdict; Greg Gutfeld’s ridiculous take; Judge Jeanine scolds Gutfeld; Cop who shot Walter Scott denied early release; Merrick Garland announces DOJ probe into Minnesota police; The Tennessee House’s new anti-choice law; Republicans are proposing and passing 81 anti-protester laws because they love free speech; With David TRex Ferguson; And music by Sister Species and Selekt Few; and more!