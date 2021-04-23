 

Powerful New Music and Video From Snarky Puppy Founder Michael League: “Right Where I Fall”

110
Music • Views: 1,350

YouTube

Michael League - Right Where I Fall
From the album “So Many Me” (Available June 2021, GroundUP Music)
Stream/Buy/Pre-Order: orcd.co

Follow Michael League:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com

Music and lyrics by Michael League
Produced by Michael League & Nic Hard
Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard & Michael League
Assisted by Shakthi Prasad KT & David Turk
Mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, New York

Vocals, upright acoustic piano, Moog One, Moog Matriarch bass, doholla, & Turkish bendir performed by Michael League.

Director: Jep Jorba
Director of Photography: David Bretones
VFX Artist: Bernat Enrich
Art Director: Renata Carrillo
Art Assistant: Alejandra Garcia
Gaffer: Xavi Ruix
Electrician: Jessica Parreño
Original Idea: Michael League

Special thanks to El Teatre Dels Prats De Rei, Ester Gómez and Jaume Casamitjana.

LYRICS:
High above, you’ll find me here
Circling far to not be near
It feels like I can only glide so long
Before the will to stay my dive is gone

If I’m on the way down
If you love me at all
Leave me right where I fall

I’m a lone, lonely bird
A king in the desert, a spy in the herd
Looking down there’s no use looking back
The day I drop I’ll go without a word

If I’m on the way down
If you love me at all
Leave me right where I fall

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

