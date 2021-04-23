Powerful New Music and Video From Snarky Puppy Founder Michael League: “Right Where I Fall”

YouTube

Michael League - Right Where I Fall

From the album “So Many Me” (Available June 2021, GroundUP Music)

Music and lyrics by Michael League

Produced by Michael League & Nic Hard

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard & Michael League

Assisted by Shakthi Prasad KT & David Turk

Mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, New York

Vocals, upright acoustic piano, Moog One, Moog Matriarch bass, doholla, & Turkish bendir performed by Michael League.

Director: Jep Jorba

Director of Photography: David Bretones

VFX Artist: Bernat Enrich

Art Director: Renata Carrillo

Art Assistant: Alejandra Garcia

Gaffer: Xavi Ruix

Electrician: Jessica Parreño

Original Idea: Michael League

Special thanks to El Teatre Dels Prats De Rei, Ester Gómez and Jaume Casamitjana.

LYRICS:

High above, you’ll find me here

Circling far to not be near

It feels like I can only glide so long

Before the will to stay my dive is gone

If I’m on the way down

If you love me at all

Leave me right where I fall

I’m a lone, lonely bird

A king in the desert, a spy in the herd

Looking down there’s no use looking back

The day I drop I’ll go without a word

If I’m on the way down

If you love me at all

Leave me right where I fall

