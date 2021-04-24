State of the Art Blues From Joe Bonamassa: “Walk in My Shadow” (Live)

YouTube

When COVID-19 put the live touring industry on hold, guitar hero Joe Bonamassa did something unprecedented for his fans – he put together a one-night-only show at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN to be livestreamed for fans everywhere. That night he united people across 44 countries worldwide for a phenomenal live music presentation of his brand-new album “Royal Tea” before it was even released. The concert was re-mixed and mastered for physical release as “Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman” on June 11th and will be available to own on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and Double LP. To pre-order, visit jbonamassa.com. The stellar performance includes 12 incredible live tracks, featuring the best from his latest studio release Royal Tea, Joe’s his 24th #1 record on the Billboard Blues chart. Royal Tea was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London and at the time of the show at Ryman Auditorium, was unreleased, so fans got to hear the new music for the very first time. It also includes 3 electrifying tracks from his 20th anniversary album A New Day Now.