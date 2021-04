So Weird: Todd Rundgren & Sparks, “Your Fandango”

YouTube

The official video for the collaborative song “Your Fandango” by Todd Rundgren & Sparks, released April 23rd, 2021 on Cleopatra Records.

Written & Produced by RON MAEL, RUSSELL MAEL and TODD RUNDGREN

Drums: Stevie Nistor

Guitars: Evan Weiss

Video Credits:

Screenplay, Directing, Cinematography, Editing, Animation, Acting: LIISA VÄÄRISKOSKI

liisavaariskoski.com

Instagram: @munalissu

Costume, Make-Up and Hair Design: Liisa Vääriskoski

Costume Design, Assistant: Joonika Kaukoranta

Costume Rental: Artistiasu, Finland

“YOUR FANDANGO” (Lyrics):

Everybody likes it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody likes it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Your fandango, fandango

Everyone loves it when you begin, your fandango fandango

Everyone loves it when you begin, your fandango fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

All the ladies swoon whenever

You Sarabande

Every Friday ‘til Monday

They would gladly Pasodoble

In a bright pink tuxedo

Or a little tiny speedo

You make everyone’s libido

Stop and say, “Oh Yes Indeed-o”

Everybody likes it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, your fandango, fandango

Everyone, everyone, by that I mean everyone, likes it when you begin, your fandango, fandango

Everyone, everyone, by that I mean everyone, loves it when you begin, your fandango, fandango

Whether Tango or Bolero

Or Corrida or Flamenco

We don’t mind a little Zambra

Or a quick Zapateado

They may envy your Farruca

But not so much your Cachucha

And I must say your Bambera

Is no match for my Muiñeira

Not your mother’s Martinetes

Or your father’s Matachines

Nor your sister’s Alborea

Or your cousin’s old Solea

We may not Alegrias

On your style of Bulerias

But we’d all pay to see ya

Dance your famous Seguidilla

Everybody likes it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody likes it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, your fandango, fandango

Everyone loves it when you begin, your fandango, fandango

Everyone loves it when you begin, your fandango, fandango

Everyone loves it when you begin, your fandango, fandango

Everyone loves it when you begin, your fandango, fandango

Everybody likes it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

Everybody loves it when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango, when you do your fandango

