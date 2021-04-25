John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas Go Electric: “Long Black Electric Cadillac”

YouTube

Directed by Lagan Sebert & Ted Roach

Produced by Magic Seed Productions

Edited by Ted Roach

LYRICS:

I got a long black electric Cadillac

She run a thousand miles on a jump (x2)

I’m runnin’ subterranean air conditioning

And full electron photo array in my trunk

And when I’m headin’ out west just to see ya

Only have to stop twice along the way (x2)

Once to get my groceries

And once to charge up my engine bay

I been running artificial intelligence

Ever since I was a little boy (x2)

I been hacked to bits and pieces

But they couldn’t touch my pride and joy

I got a big black electric Cadillac

I can drive from the back to right up front (x2)

Electric fireplace sitting on the dashboard

Can warm your heart anyway you want

Was talkin’ to elected official

He was saying something so obscene (x2)

Had to run it on down to Jackson

Just to keep my motor clean

(That’s what I had to do)

© 2021 New West Records