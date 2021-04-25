John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas Go Electric: “Long Black Electric Cadillac”
Directed by Lagan Sebert & Ted Roach
Produced by Magic Seed Productions
Edited by Ted Roach
LYRICS:
I got a long black electric Cadillac
She run a thousand miles on a jump (x2)
I’m runnin’ subterranean air conditioning
And full electron photo array in my trunk
And when I’m headin’ out west just to see ya
Only have to stop twice along the way (x2)
Once to get my groceries
And once to charge up my engine bay
I been running artificial intelligence
Ever since I was a little boy (x2)
I been hacked to bits and pieces
But they couldn’t touch my pride and joy
I got a big black electric Cadillac
I can drive from the back to right up front (x2)
Electric fireplace sitting on the dashboard
Can warm your heart anyway you want
Was talkin’ to elected official
He was saying something so obscene (x2)
Had to run it on down to Jackson
Just to keep my motor clean
(That’s what I had to do)
© 2021 New West Records