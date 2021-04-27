The Bob Cesca Podcast: Meat Based Beers
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Meat Based Beers — [Explicit Language] The one year anniversary of Trump’s disinfectant gibberish; Bob’s behind-the-scenes video for Patreon subscribers; The universe didn’t want Bob to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Tucker Carlson orders his viewers to harass anyone wearing a mask outdoors; Fauci never said we don’t have to wear masks any more; Joe Biden isn’t coming for your hamburgers; Larry Kudlow’s meat beer; Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden the Hamburglar; Biden’s poll numbers are strong; With TV’s Buzz Burbank; And music by Bob Malone and After The Fight; and more!