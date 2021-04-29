Powerful New Music From Garbage: “No Gods No Masters”
Watch the official music video of the title track from Garbage’s forthcoming album ‘No Gods No Masters’, coming 11 June.
“I tried to make sense of the world, I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally. Like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies. I was really inspired by going to Chile. I went to Santiago during the protests there, which were profoundly moving. We were driving down the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti, like all the old museums and palaces. And I was shocked. The beautiful people that I was with said, ‘But why are you so shocked? We’re protesting human lives and you’re more shocked that property and buildings and monuments have been hurt here. And, in fact, human beings are being hurt, and this is what you must focus on.’ That was like a slap in the face.” Manson tied that awakening to the confederate statues being toppled in the U.S. and how the hand-wringing overshadowed the real struggles of the marginalized in society. “All these people, they have more value than a monument to slave traders, but they don’t have more value in the consciousness of society, and I think it’s devilish and obscene, and I want power to be dismantled, and a society re-imagined. So, this song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.”
Director: Scott Stuckey
Producer: Laura Burhenn
Production Company: Our Secret Handshake
Editor/Colorist: Andy Deluca
Styling: Candice Lambert
Hair: Clyde Haygood
Makeup: Torsten Witte
DP: Stefan Mentil
Production Design: Greenhouse Creative
1st AC: Chris McMillan
Gaffer: Chris Patterson
Key Grip: Mario Sandoval
Dolly/Swing Grip: Jason Zuidema
PAs: Kurtis Mayo & Kelli Mayo
Lyrics
Be kind
Beware
Be good
Don’t be scared
Nothing lasts and no one stays
The same forever so accept the change
Where the wind blows
Round and round in circles
The future is mine just the same
No master or gods to obey
I’ll make all the same mistakes
Over and over again
Over and over again
Save your prayers for yourself
’Cause they don’t work and they don’t help
The things we do the things we don’t
The things we love the things we lost
You want what’s mine
I want what’s yours
I want what’s mine that once was yours
Where the wind blows
Round and round in circles
Where the wind blows
Round and round in circles
The future is mine just the same
No master or gods to obey
I’ll make all the same mistakes
Over and over again
All our friends
All our lovers
All our babies
You want what’s mine
I want what’s yours
I want what’s mine that once was yours