Jon Gomm’s Apocalyptic Love Song: “Until the Sun Destroys the Earth”

My apocalyptic love song from The Faintest Idea. Please tell me: If you wrote a love song like this, who (or what) would you dedicate it to? I’ll pick one answer and give you a signed CD and a private video chat with me (if you want such a thing. I talk a lot.)

UNTIL THE SUN DESTROYS THE EARTH:

Once I was sitting in the balcony of a theatre, waiting for a concert to start. Up there you’re near the spotlights, and I was watching the dust particles glowing and flurrying in the hot white beam, and it looked to me like a galaxy but almost infinitely sped up. Each second was a million years.

And I thought of the seconds I yearn to make last a million years, the moments of closest, breath-swapping intimacy, the dropping of your ultimate defences, with the one you love.

To take that small, fleeting moment and make it vast and enduring. That’s what that song is for.

For Natasha.

Video filmed by The Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, England.

Synths, effects and production by Andy Sorenson.

Audio mastered by Tom Woodhead.

Kscope records kscopemusic.com

AMF publishing amfmusicpublishing.com