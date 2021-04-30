 

Jon Gomm’s Apocalyptic Love Song: “Until the Sun Destroys the Earth”

My apocalyptic love song from The Faintest Idea. Please tell me: If you wrote a love song like this, who (or what) would you dedicate it to? I’ll pick one answer and give you a signed CD and a private video chat with me (if you want such a thing. I talk a lot.)

Listen to the album or buy vinyl, CD and Deluxe Edition book/DVD version at jongomm.lnk.to
Guitar Tab from jongomm.com
Donate so I can keep making music/videos at jongomm.com

UNTIL THE SUN DESTROYS THE EARTH:
Once I was sitting in the balcony of a theatre, waiting for a concert to start. Up there you’re near the spotlights, and I was watching the dust particles glowing and flurrying in the hot white beam, and it looked to me like a galaxy but almost infinitely sped up. Each second was a million years.

And I thought of the seconds I yearn to make last a million years, the moments of closest, breath-swapping intimacy, the dropping of your ultimate defences, with the one you love.

To take that small, fleeting moment and make it vast and enduring. That’s what that song is for.

For Natasha.
___________________________
Played on my new Ibanez JGM10 signature model guitar - Pre-order UK / EU: bit.ly
Pre-order US: anrdoezrs.net

Through my Blackstar Sonnet 60 acoustic amplifier
USA: anrdoezrs.net
UK / EU: bit.ly

With my Fishman Rare Earth Blend pickup system
USA: jdoqocy.com
UK / EU: bit.ly

Boss OC-5 octave pedal (for sub-bass)
USA: anrdoezrs.net
UK / EU: bit.ly

Zoom MS70CDR Multistomp effects pedal (for special reverbs and delays)
USA: jdoqocy.com
UK / EU: bit.ly

Newtone Jon Gomm signature guitar strings
bit.ly

Sontronics SOLO vocal mic
bit.ly

TC-Helicon Voicelive 3 guitar & vocal multi-effects pedal
bit.ly

MOTU Ultralite AVB mixer/interface
bit.ly

Klotz cables

________________
Video filmed by The Samsara Collective at Niamos Radical Arts Theatre, Manchester, England.
Synths, effects and production by Andy Sorenson.
Audio mastered by Tom Woodhead.

Kscope records kscopemusic.com
AMF publishing amfmusicpublishing.com

