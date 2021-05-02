Lucy Woodward and Charlie Hunter (Who Plays Bass and Lead Guitar at the Same Time): “Stranger Blues”

YouTube

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward - “Stranger Blues”

From ‘I’m a Stranger Here’ (Coming June 2021)

Lucy Woodward ‘Til They Bang on the Door’ (GroundUP Music, 2016)

Charlie Hunter ‘Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Punched In The Mouth’ (GroundUP Music, 2016)

Charlie Hunter - I’ve always dug what Elmore James did with this tune. I wanted to come up with a groove that would have been fun for HIM to play on.

@Lucy Woodward - Lyrically, he was coming from a profoundly deep place. But I think many people can relate to feeling like a stranger in this world on some level.

LIVE MUSICIANS

Charlie Hunter - Guitar

Lucy Woodward - Vocals

Doug Belote - Drums

PRODUCTION

Directed by Press Record Media

Hair & Makeup: Blush + Bobbys

Filmed in Greensboro, NC

Produced by Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward

“Stranger Blues” written by Elmore James

Recorded by Benjy Johnson, Earthtones Recording, Greensboro, NC

Mixed/Mastered by Dave McNair

