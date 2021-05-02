 

Lucy Woodward and Charlie Hunter (Who Plays Bass and Lead Guitar at the Same Time): “Stranger Blues”

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward - “Stranger Blues”
From ‘I’m a Stranger Here’ (Coming June 2021)
Lucy Woodward ‘Til They Bang on the Door’ (GroundUP Music, 2016)
Charlie Hunter ‘Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Punched In The Mouth’ (GroundUP Music, 2016)
Charlie Hunter - I’ve always dug what Elmore James did with this tune. I wanted to come up with a groove that would have been fun for HIM to play on.
@Lucy Woodward - Lyrically, he was coming from a profoundly deep place. But I think many people can relate to feeling like a stranger in this world on some level.

LIVE MUSICIANS
Charlie Hunter - Guitar
Lucy Woodward - Vocals
Doug Belote - Drums

PRODUCTION
Directed by Press Record Media
Hair & Makeup: Blush + Bobbys
Filmed in Greensboro, NC

Produced by Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward
“Stranger Blues” written by Elmore James
Recorded by Benjy Johnson, Earthtones Recording, Greensboro, NC
Mixed/Mastered by Dave McNair

