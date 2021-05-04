 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sliders and a Pfizer

148
Politics • Views: 1,577

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Sliders And A Pfizer — [Explicit Language] Correction on the Rudy FBI story; That pathetic Trump video in Mar-a-lago; Lin Wood thinks Trump is still in the Oval Office; The GOP vs Liz Cheney; Republicans are trying to steal credit for the American Rescue Plan; Pelosi strikes back; There’s apparently a second Steele Dossier; Josh Duggar pleads not guilty to child pornography charges; The possibility of herd immunity; Vaccine shedding; Facebook likely to reinstate Trump; With TV’s Buzz Burbank; Music by Blame It On Rebekkah and Elijah Bone; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Black Keys - Crawling Kingsnake [Official Music Video] The video for “Crawling Kingsnake” was directed by Tim Hardiman and filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café, which is the oldest active juke joint in America. Dan Auerbach says: “We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown ...
Thanos
4 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 343 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
WILLOW - T R a N S P a R E N T S O U L Feat. Travis Barker (Performance Visual) Official performance video t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l by WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. Stream t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ...
Thanos
4 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 317 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 15 •
Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes - My Town Ft. Joe Talbot ‘My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)’ is the brand new track from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. Follow Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes:Listen now: fctr.ffm.to Spotify: fctr.ffm.toFacebook: fctr.ffm.toInstagram: fctr.ffm.toTwitter: fctr.ffm.toYouTube: fctr.ffm.to My Town (feat. Joe Talbot) Lyrics:My town it looks ...
Thanos
6 days ago
Views: 421 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425.2Yeah, like we weren't going to explain every nauseating detail that happened this week. Since we decided to lower the water level a couple of inches, we saw the need for more rock to cover the now exposed liner.And more pebbles ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 517 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425You can click here: Ta-da Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 717 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox Ft. Annie Lennox With the BBC Concert Orchestra (Radio 2 House Music)Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox with her mother, Annie Lennox and the BBC Concert Orchestra for Radio 2 House Music. Ken Bruce Radio Show: bbc.co.uk Arrangements by Rob Eckland
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 728 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 10 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210418Electrics and hydraulics hum along now unattended and without any thought.No more mentions until we add a pump or a panel or... We lived with the partially screened in filter for a week.It didn't feel quite right and it looked ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 869 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •