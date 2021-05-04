The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sliders and a Pfizer
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Sliders And A Pfizer — [Explicit Language] Correction on the Rudy FBI story; That pathetic Trump video in Mar-a-lago; Lin Wood thinks Trump is still in the Oval Office; The GOP vs Liz Cheney; Republicans are trying to steal credit for the American Rescue Plan; Pelosi strikes back; There’s apparently a second Steele Dossier; Josh Duggar pleads not guilty to child pornography charges; The possibility of herd immunity; Vaccine shedding; Facebook likely to reinstate Trump; With TV’s Buzz Burbank; Music by Blame It On Rebekkah and Elijah Bone; and more!