Federal Judge: Attorney General William Barr Misled the Court on Trump Obstruction Charges in Russia Investigation

Remember when the now-legendary Mueller report on the Trump campaign’s entanglements with Russia was completed and AG Wlliam Barr issued a now-infamous whitewashing statement before releasing it to the public, and everybody who heard it said, “That statement smells a lot like bullshit?”

Well, that’s because the fix was in and these crooks weren’t even trying very hard to hide it. But now that the worst president in my lifetime is no longer in charge of things, the truth is coming out and yeah, it’s exactly as bad as we thought: William P. Barr misled court on Trump obstruction charges in Russia investigation, federal judge says.