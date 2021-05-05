 

Federal Judge: Attorney General William Barr Misled the Court on Trump Obstruction Charges in Russia Investigation

Remember when the now-legendary Mueller report on the Trump campaign’s entanglements with Russia was completed and AG Wlliam Barr issued a now-infamous whitewashing statement before releasing it to the public, and everybody who heard it said, “That statement smells a lot like bullshit?”

Well, that’s because the fix was in and these crooks weren’t even trying very hard to hide it. But now that the worst president in my lifetime is no longer in charge of things, the truth is coming out and yeah, it’s exactly as bad as we thought: William P. Barr misled court on Trump obstruction charges in Russia investigation, federal judge says.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington ordered the release Monday of a 2019 memo prepared by the department’s Office of Legal Counsel. Barr and a string of Justice Department officials had sought to keep the memo secret, asserting it was part of the department’s internal decision-making process before he selectively announced the Mueller report’s findings that March.

Jackson wrote in a blistering opinion after viewing the memo and other evidence that the department’s claims “are so inconsistent with evidence in the record, they are not worthy of credence.”

In a 35-page opinion ordering the memo’s release in a public records lawsuit, Jackson called suspicions that Barr and department lawyers had been “disingenuous” in withholding the document “well-founded,” saying the department had sought to “obfuscate” its true purpose of justifying a decision that had already been made.

