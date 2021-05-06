The Bob Cesca Podcast: TV’s Dr. Jody Hamilton
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
TV’s Dr. Jody Hamilton — [Explicit Content] Bob’s embarrassing text to Jody last night; Trump’s new blog is hilarious; Liberals and ignoring Trump; The Former Guy; Isolationism doesn’t work; The Red Hats versus Liz Cheney; Facebook upheld Trump’s ban but it won’t be permanent; Facebook tricks Red Hats into supporting corporate regulations and anti-trust laws; Tucker Carlson’s lies about the COVID vaccines; DeSantis signed the Florida election law; Republican cancel culture; With TV’s Dr. Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Astral Summer and Richard Turgeon; and more!