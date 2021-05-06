 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: TV’s Dr. Jody Hamilton

121
Politics • Views: 1,469

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

TV’s Dr. Jody Hamilton — [Explicit Content] Bob’s embarrassing text to Jody last night; Trump’s new blog is hilarious; Liberals and ignoring Trump; The Former Guy; Isolationism doesn’t work; The Red Hats versus Liz Cheney; Facebook upheld Trump’s ban but it won’t be permanent; Facebook tricks Red Hats into supporting corporate regulations and anti-trust laws; Tucker Carlson’s lies about the COVID vaccines; DeSantis signed the Florida election law; Republican cancel culture; With TV’s Dr. Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Astral Summer and Richard Turgeon; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Russian Agent Accused of Interfering in US Elections Is Back Meddling Online, Facebook Says A man the U.S. intelligence community has assessed is an active Russian agent who interfered in U.S. elections is back stirring the pot on Facebook, the company announced Thursday. But this time, Andriy Derkach and associates appear to have ...
Thanos
7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Views: 97 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 7 •
The Black Keys - Crawling Kingsnake [Official Music Video] The video for “Crawling Kingsnake” was directed by Tim Hardiman and filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café, which is the oldest active juke joint in America. Dan Auerbach says: “We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown ...
Thanos
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 451 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
WILLOW - T R a N S P a R E N T S O U L Feat. Travis Barker (Performance Visual) Official performance video t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l by WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. Stream t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ...
Thanos
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 429 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 15 •
Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes - My Town Ft. Joe Talbot ‘My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)’ is the brand new track from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. Follow Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes:Listen now: fctr.ffm.to Spotify: fctr.ffm.toFacebook: fctr.ffm.toInstagram: fctr.ffm.toTwitter: fctr.ffm.toYouTube: fctr.ffm.to My Town (feat. Joe Talbot) Lyrics:My town it looks ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 532 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425.2Yeah, like we weren't going to explain every nauseating detail that happened this week. Since we decided to lower the water level a couple of inches, we saw the need for more rock to cover the now exposed liner.And more pebbles ...
Dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 618 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425You can click here: Ta-da Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 897 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox Ft. Annie Lennox With the BBC Concert Orchestra (Radio 2 House Music)Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox with her mother, Annie Lennox and the BBC Concert Orchestra for Radio 2 House Music. Ken Bruce Radio Show: bbc.co.uk Arrangements by Rob Eckland
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 826 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 10 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210418Electrics and hydraulics hum along now unattended and without any thought.No more mentions until we add a pump or a panel or... We lived with the partially screened in filter for a week.It didn't feel quite right and it looked ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 946 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •