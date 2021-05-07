 

Meinl Cymbals - Robert ‘Sput’ Searight - “Fever”

77
Music

YouTube

I’ll give it away, for those who will undoubtedly be wondering: it’s 5/8. The intro is a masterful trick to make you think it’s 4/4 before Sput proceeds to fuck your shit up.

(With bonus run-down of his cymbal setup.)

Check out demos for each cymbal in Sput’s setup here: bit.ly

Sput’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right:
12/14” Generation X X-Treme Stack
18” Pure Alloy Medium Crash (stack bottom)
12” Classic Custom Brilliant Trash Splash (stack middle)
10” Byzance Vintage Trash Splash (stack top)
20” Byzance Vintage Crash
8/10” Generation X Electro Stack
10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash
16” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihats
20” Byzance Vintage Trash Crash
22” Byzance Vintage Sand Crash-Ride
20” Byzance Extra Dry Thin Crash
18” Byzance Jazz Extra Thin Crash (stack bottom)
12” Classics Custom Brilliant Splash (stack top)
18” Byzance Vintage Pure Crash

See more of our videos with Sput: bit.ly

