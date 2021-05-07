Meinl Cymbals - Robert ‘Sput’ Searight - “Fever”
I’ll give it away, for those who will undoubtedly be wondering: it’s 5/8. The intro is a masterful trick to make you think it’s 4/4 before Sput proceeds to fuck your shit up.
(With bonus run-down of his cymbal setup.)
Sput’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right:
12/14” Generation X X-Treme Stack
18” Pure Alloy Medium Crash (stack bottom)
12” Classic Custom Brilliant Trash Splash (stack middle)
10” Byzance Vintage Trash Splash (stack top)
20” Byzance Vintage Crash
8/10” Generation X Electro Stack
10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash
16” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihats
20” Byzance Vintage Trash Crash
22” Byzance Vintage Sand Crash-Ride
20” Byzance Extra Dry Thin Crash
18” Byzance Jazz Extra Thin Crash (stack bottom)
12” Classics Custom Brilliant Splash (stack top)
18” Byzance Vintage Pure Crash
