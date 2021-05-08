Master Drummer Robert ‘Sput’ Searight: “Cat Lovers”
I know I’ve been posting Sput’s videos a lot, but it’s never too late to discover the real shit.
Sput’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right, if sitting behind the kit, is as follows:
12”/14” Generation X X-Treme Stack
18” Generation X Safari Ride
16” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihats
20” Byzance Vintage Crash (Stack Top)
10” Byzance Vintage Trash Splash (Stack Bottom)
8”/10” Generation X Electro Stack
10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash
18” Byzance Jazz Extra Thin Crash
22” Byzance Sand Crash-Ride
12” Classics Custom Splash (Stack Top)
20” Byzance Vintage Trash Crash (Stack Bottom)
20” Byzance Extra Dry Thin Crash
18” Byzance Vintage Pure Crash (w/ Ching Ring)