Incredible Stop Motion Animation: “Shiny”
I saw a shortened version of this amazing film go by this morning on the Twitter wires and decided to find it on YouTube — and the full version is one of the most incredible stop motion works I’ve ever seen.
A damsel in distress gets undressed when a man from the mid west puts to rest a world that’s obsessed with the priceless, also known as, “The Shiny.”
Written & Directed by - Daniel Cloud Campos & Spencer Susser
Edited by - Daniel Cloud Campos & Spencer Susser
Produced by - Daniel Cloud Campos & Spencer Susser
Production Company - Blue Tongue Films
Director of Photography - Spencer Susser
Lead Animation by - Daniel Cloud Campos
Additional Animation by - Spencer Susser
Composer - Michael Yezerski
Sound Design/Re-recording Mix by - Derek Vanderhorst
Sound Effects Editor - Marc Glassman
Sound Editor - Jacob Houchen
Color by - Trevor Durstchi
Original song “It’s So Shiny” Written & Performed by - Paul Musso
Visual Effects by - Spencer Susser & Daniel Cloud Campos
Voices by - Daniel Cloud Campos, Spencer Susser, Tamara Levinson-Campos & Stormi Henley
Special Thanks - Michael Gracey, Gavin Millette, Dineh Mohajer, Liinda Garisto, Aaron Downing