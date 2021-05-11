The Bob Cesca Podcast: Tac Sac
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Tac Sac —[Explicit Content] The latest on the ridiculous Arizona ballot audit; Bob’s isolation weirdness; Some clarification on the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision on Trump; Another Matt Gaetz witness has stepped forward; Mitt Romney’s non-threat three about Liz Cheney; Testicles for your firearm; TRAP laws but for guns; The new wolf hunting law in Idaho; Trumper Briscoe Cain schooled on Jim Crow and “purity at the ballot box”; With TV’s Buzz Burbank; And music by J-Ro And The Masker Of One and If By Whiskey; and more!