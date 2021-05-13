James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas and British Ex-Spy Reportedly Plotted to Discredit H.R. McMaster and Trump’s ‘Enemies’ in the FBI

Far right fraudster James O’Keefe (pictured above with Jim Hoft and Charlie Kirk) is in the news again, not for one of his trademark deceptively edited video “stings,” but for conspiring with a British former undercover spy to run surveillance and sting operations against Donald Trump’s “enemies” in the government. According to the New York Times, Project Veritas used female operatives to lure FBI employees to a $10,000/month house in Georgetown for “dates,” trying to secretly record them saying mean things about Trump.

Richard Nixon was infamous for making lists of enemies, but he couldn’t hold a candle to Donald Trump’s narcissistic paranoia. I’d bet this won’t be the last Trumpist conspiracy (a real one, not a “theory”) to surface now that he’s no longer squatting in the Oval Office.

The campaign included a planned sting operation against Mr. Trump’s national security adviser at the time, H.R. McMaster, and secret surveillance operations against F.B.I. employees, aimed at exposing anti-Trump sentiment in the bureau’s ranks. […] Central to the effort, according to interviews, was Richard Seddon, a former undercover British spy who was recruited in 2016 by the security contractor Erik Prince to train Project Veritas operatives to infiltrate trade unions, Democratic congressional campaigns and other targets. He ran field operations for Project Veritas until mid-2018.

