The Bob Cesca Podcast: Giant Bags of Gas
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Giant Bags Of Gas — [Explicit Content] Bob gets his second Pfizer vaccination today; Greenwald is a big dope; People need to be told not to fill grocery bags with gasoline; Liz Cheney ousted as conference chair; The disintegration of the Republican Party; 100 Republicans threaten to split from the party; Tucker Carlson and Ron Johnson admit they’re pro-choice; The NRA won’t be able to file bankruptcy to escape Letitia James; Wayne LaPierre’s suits; Vanessa Trump cheated on Don Junior with a Secret Service agent; The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Ellis Easley; and more!