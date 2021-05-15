Jackson Browne: “Looking Into You” (Live From Home)

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Looking Into You” live from home with Greg Leisz for Forest Fete 2021.

Forest Fete is Pacific Forest Trust’s largest annual gathering — to inspire, engage and enhance a sense of community, and celebrate innovative achievements and partnerships via enriching conversation, compelling storytelling, inspiring speakers, and much more! Click here to learn more: app.mobilecause.com

“Looking Into You” is from Browne’s self-titled debut album.

Lyrics

Well I looked into a house I once lived in

Around the time I first went on my own

When the roads were as many as

The places I had dreamed of

And my friends and I were one

Now the distance is done and the search has begun

I’ve come to see where my beginnings have gone

Oh the walls and the windows were still standing

And the music could be heard at the door

Where the people who kindly endured my odd questions

Asked if I came very far

And when my silence replied they took me inside

Where their children sat playing on the floor

Well we spoke of the changes

That would find us farther on

And it left me so warm and so high

But as I stepped back outside

To the grey morning sun

I heard that highway whisper and sigh

Are you ready to fly

And I looked into the faces all passing by

It’s an ocean that will never be filled

And the house that grows older and finally crumbles

That even love cannot rebuild

It’s a hotel at best, you’re here as a guest

You ought to make yourself at home

While you’re waiting for the rest

Well I looked into dream of the millions

That one day the search will be through

Now here I stand at the edge of

My embattled illusions

Looking into you

The great song traveler passed through here

And he opened my eyes to the view

And I was among those who called him a prophet

And I asked him what was true

Until the distance had shown

How the road remains alone

Now I’m looking in my life

For a truth that is my own

Well I looked into the sky for my anthem

And the words and the music came through

But words and music will never touch

The beauty that I’ve seen

Looking into you and that’s true

Written by Jackson Browne

Open Window Music, ASCAP

Administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP