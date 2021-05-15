 

Jackson Browne: “Looking Into You” (Live From Home)

52
Music • Views: 781

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Looking Into You” live from home with Greg Leisz for Forest Fete 2021.

Forest Fete is Pacific Forest Trust’s largest annual gathering — to inspire, engage and enhance a sense of community, and celebrate innovative achievements and partnerships via enriching conversation, compelling storytelling, inspiring speakers, and much more! Click here to learn more: app.mobilecause.com

“Looking Into You” is from Browne’s self-titled debut album.
Click here to listen now: hyperurl.co

Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne’s YouTube channel

Watch more videos by Jackson Browne

Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks:
open.spotify.com

Follow Jackson Browne:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @JacksonBrowne
Tik Tok: tiktok.com

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com

Lyrics
Well I looked into a house I once lived in
Around the time I first went on my own
When the roads were as many as
The places I had dreamed of
And my friends and I were one
Now the distance is done and the search has begun
I’ve come to see where my beginnings have gone

Oh the walls and the windows were still standing
And the music could be heard at the door
Where the people who kindly endured my odd questions
Asked if I came very far
And when my silence replied they took me inside
Where their children sat playing on the floor

Well we spoke of the changes
That would find us farther on
And it left me so warm and so high
But as I stepped back outside
To the grey morning sun
I heard that highway whisper and sigh
Are you ready to fly
And I looked into the faces all passing by
It’s an ocean that will never be filled
And the house that grows older and finally crumbles
That even love cannot rebuild
It’s a hotel at best, you’re here as a guest
You ought to make yourself at home
While you’re waiting for the rest

Well I looked into dream of the millions
That one day the search will be through
Now here I stand at the edge of
My embattled illusions
Looking into you

The great song traveler passed through here
And he opened my eyes to the view
And I was among those who called him a prophet
And I asked him what was true
Until the distance had shown
How the road remains alone
Now I’m looking in my life
For a truth that is my own

Well I looked into the sky for my anthem
And the words and the music came through
But words and music will never touch
The beauty that I’ve seen
Looking into you and that’s true

Written by Jackson Browne
Open Window Music, ASCAP

Administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Paul Weller - Glad Times (Live From Noel Gallagher’s Studio) ‘Glad Times’ live from Noel Gallagher’s London studio. From the forthcoming album FAT POP out May 14th & available to pre-order now. Part of a full 5-track FAT POP performance... coming soon ✊ Pre-order FAT POP here: paulweller.lnk.to “Pop, ...
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 185 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 6 •
Modest Mouse - We Are Between (Official Visualizer) Modest Mouse - We Are Between (Official Visualizer)Listen to Modest Mouse: modestmouse.lnk.toPre-order "The Golden Casket": modestmouse.lnk.to Subscribe to the official Modest Mouse YouTube channel: modestmouse.lnk.to Watch more Modest Mouse videos: modestmouse.lnk.to Follow Modest Mouse:Facebook: modestmouse.lnk.toInstagram: modestmouse.lnk.toTwitter: modestmouse.lnk.toWebsite: modestmouse.lnk.toSpotify: modestmouse.lnk.toYouTube: ...
Thanos
6 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 486 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Rise Against - the Numbers NEW ALBUM OUT JUNE 4. PRE-SAVE NOW: found.eeTHE NUMBERS.LISTEN HERE: found.ee Directed & Produced by INDECLINE Edited by Keith Raythisisindecline.com FOLLOW RISE AGAINST HERE:found.ee Store: found.eeYouTube: found.eeTwitter: found.eeInstagram: found.eeFacebook: found.ee Lyrics:We’re biding time as we wait for the signalSharpening ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 479 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Stranger Things 4002/004
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 528 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210502Saturday was a bear of a day installing the 3rd and final solar panel.A 30 minute job - turned into a 3 hour, very hot ordeal.Why 30 min? Well the last time...The mounting part was easy, getting it up there ...
Dangerman
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 517 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Four Individuals Plead Guilty to RICO Conspiracy Involving “Bulletproof Hosting” for Cybercriminals Four Eastern European nationals have pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) arising from their providing “bulletproof hosting” services between 2008 and 2015, which were used by cybercriminals to distribute malware and attack ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 536 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 4 •
The Black Keys - Crawling Kingsnake [Official Music Video] The video for “Crawling Kingsnake” was directed by Tim Hardiman and filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café, which is the oldest active juke joint in America. Dan Auerbach says: “We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 991 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
WILLOW - T R a N S P a R E N T S O U L Feat. Travis Barker (Performance Visual) Official performance video t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l by WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. Stream t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 908 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 15 •
Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes - My Town Ft. Joe Talbot ‘My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)’ is the brand new track from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. Follow Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes:Listen now: fctr.ffm.to Spotify: fctr.ffm.toFacebook: fctr.ffm.toInstagram: fctr.ffm.toTwitter: fctr.ffm.toYouTube: fctr.ffm.to My Town (feat. Joe Talbot) Lyrics:My town it looks ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 1,011 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 7 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425.2Yeah, like we weren't going to explain every nauseating detail that happened this week. Since we decided to lower the water level a couple of inches, we saw the need for more rock to cover the now exposed liner.And more pebbles ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,064 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •