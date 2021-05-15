Jackson Browne: “Looking Into You” (Live From Home)
Jackson Browne performs “Looking Into You” live from home with Greg Leisz for Forest Fete 2021.
Forest Fete is Pacific Forest Trust’s largest annual gathering — to inspire, engage and enhance a sense of community, and celebrate innovative achievements and partnerships via enriching conversation, compelling storytelling, inspiring speakers, and much more! Click here to learn more: app.mobilecause.com
“Looking Into You” is from Browne’s self-titled debut album.
Click here to listen now: hyperurl.co
Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne’s YouTube channel
Watch more videos by Jackson Browne
Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks:
open.spotify.com
Follow Jackson Browne:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @JacksonBrowne
Tik Tok: tiktok.com
Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com
Lyrics
Well I looked into a house I once lived in
Around the time I first went on my own
When the roads were as many as
The places I had dreamed of
And my friends and I were one
Now the distance is done and the search has begun
I’ve come to see where my beginnings have gone
Oh the walls and the windows were still standing
And the music could be heard at the door
Where the people who kindly endured my odd questions
Asked if I came very far
And when my silence replied they took me inside
Where their children sat playing on the floor
Well we spoke of the changes
That would find us farther on
And it left me so warm and so high
But as I stepped back outside
To the grey morning sun
I heard that highway whisper and sigh
Are you ready to fly
And I looked into the faces all passing by
It’s an ocean that will never be filled
And the house that grows older and finally crumbles
That even love cannot rebuild
It’s a hotel at best, you’re here as a guest
You ought to make yourself at home
While you’re waiting for the rest
Well I looked into dream of the millions
That one day the search will be through
Now here I stand at the edge of
My embattled illusions
Looking into you
The great song traveler passed through here
And he opened my eyes to the view
And I was among those who called him a prophet
And I asked him what was true
Until the distance had shown
How the road remains alone
Now I’m looking in my life
For a truth that is my own
Well I looked into the sky for my anthem
And the words and the music came through
But words and music will never touch
The beauty that I’ve seen
Looking into you and that’s true
Written by Jackson Browne
Open Window Music, ASCAP
Administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP