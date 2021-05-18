The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Big Lie
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Big Lie — [Explicit Language] A bit of nostalgia from Bob and Buzz’s radio past; Kevin McCarthy opposes the 1/6 Commission; The alleged party of personal responsibility; The lack of vengeful outrage against Trump for his crimes; Generating energy for 2022; Democracy is on the ballot; McCarthy is benefiting greatly from the American Rescue Plan; Manchin and Murkowski propose reinstating Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act; But what about the filibuster?; The Supreme Court to hear the Mississippi abortion ban case; The Handmaid’s Tale; Griswold is next; With TV’s Buzz Burbank; And music by Luke LeBlanc and Soul Crackers; and more!