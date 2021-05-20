The Bob Cesca Podcast: Evil Bobby Flay
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Evil Bobby Flay — [Explicit Content] TRex is home sick today, so we have a very special mystery guest filling in for him; Jody reunites with her Mom (Carol Burnett); Yesterday’s interview show; The best news of the week; NY investigation into the Trump Org is now a criminal probe; How does Trump wiggle out of this one?; What about the IRS?; Republicans continue to stonewall a 1/6 Commission; Tim Ryan’s angry remarks on the floor; Andrew Giuliani is running for governor and it’s already a disaster; Greg Abbott signs new abortion law criminalizing doctors; What Obama really thought of Donald Trump; With Jody Hamilton and Mystery Guest; And music by Somber Mercy and Dave Molter; and more!