And Now, an Awesome Music Video You Probably Weren’t Expecting: Jackson Browne, “My Cleveland Heart”

Jackson Browne new single

“My Cleveland Heart” Official Music Video

Directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame

Filmed in Los Angeles, CA

The performance features Jackson Browne, Val McCallum, Greg Leisz, Pete Thomas, Dave Faragher, Jeff Young, Mauricio Lewak, Bob Glaub and a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers.

Audio recorded and mixed by Kevin Smith

Groove Masters Studio, Santa Monica, CA

From the new album “Downhill From Everywhere”

Available worldwide July 23

VIDEO CREDITS:

Director: Alissa Torvinen Kouame

Producers: Dilly Gent, Jackson Browne

Executive Producers: Donald “Buddha” Miller, Corrina “Cree” Miller

Production Company: Son&Heir

Line Producer: Barret Hacia

Director of Photography: Martim Vian

Production Designer: Annie Sperling

Heart Sculptor: Mike Ulman

Wardrobe: Lisa Madonna

1st AD: Director: Erik Marshall

Editor: Peter Daucsavage

Colourist: Bryan Smaller

Colourist: Bryan Smaller @ C3

LYRICS:

My Cleveland Heart

I’m going to make a few changes right away

The way I leap and the way I fall

The way I need somebody else’s eyes to see me

The way I need anyone at all

But I expect the real changes to start

When I finally get my Cleveland Heart

They’re made to take a bashin’

And never lose their passion

They never break

They don’t even beat

And they don’t ache

They just plug in and shine

Don’t make mistakes

And they don’t know defeat

Like my heart makes

Like this broken heart of mine

I’ve been walkin’ that broken line between

The way life is and the way it seems

I’ve been stranded on that endless straightaway

Between the truth and my wildest dreams

But I will no longer need to tell them apart

When I’ve finally got my Cleveland Heart

They just keep on hopin’

And stay so big and open

They never break

They don’t even beat

And they don’t ache

They just plug in and shine

Don’t make mistakes

And they don’t know defeat

Like my heart makes

Like this broken heart of mine

Pete Thomas - drums

Davey Faragher - bass

Greg Leisz - lap steel

Val McCallum - electric guitars, acoustic guitars and vocal

Jackson Browne - vocal

Jeff Young - vocal

Written by Val McCallum and Jackson Browne

(Browncouchsongs, BMI / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)