And Now, an Awesome Music Video You Probably Weren’t Expecting: Jackson Browne, “My Cleveland Heart”
Jackson Browne new single
“My Cleveland Heart” Official Music Video
Directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame
Filmed in Los Angeles, CA
The performance features Jackson Browne, Val McCallum, Greg Leisz, Pete Thomas, Dave Faragher, Jeff Young, Mauricio Lewak, Bob Glaub and a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers.
Audio recorded and mixed by Kevin Smith
Groove Masters Studio, Santa Monica, CA
From the new album “Downhill From Everywhere”
Available worldwide July 23
VIDEO CREDITS:
Director: Alissa Torvinen Kouame
Producers: Dilly Gent, Jackson Browne
Executive Producers: Donald “Buddha” Miller, Corrina “Cree” Miller
Production Company: Son&Heir
Line Producer: Barret Hacia
Director of Photography: Martim Vian
Production Designer: Annie Sperling
Heart Sculptor: Mike Ulman
Wardrobe: Lisa Madonna
1st AD: Director: Erik Marshall
Editor: Peter Daucsavage
Colourist: Bryan Smaller
Colourist: Bryan Smaller @ C3
LYRICS:
My Cleveland Heart
I’m going to make a few changes right away
The way I leap and the way I fall
The way I need somebody else’s eyes to see me
The way I need anyone at all
But I expect the real changes to start
When I finally get my Cleveland Heart
They’re made to take a bashin’
And never lose their passion
They never break
They don’t even beat
And they don’t ache
They just plug in and shine
Don’t make mistakes
And they don’t know defeat
Like my heart makes
Like this broken heart of mine
I’ve been walkin’ that broken line between
The way life is and the way it seems
I’ve been stranded on that endless straightaway
Between the truth and my wildest dreams
But I will no longer need to tell them apart
When I’ve finally got my Cleveland Heart
They just keep on hopin’
And stay so big and open
They never break
They don’t even beat
And they don’t ache
They just plug in and shine
Don’t make mistakes
And they don’t know defeat
Like my heart makes
Like this broken heart of mine
Pete Thomas - drums
Davey Faragher - bass
Greg Leisz - lap steel
Val McCallum - electric guitars, acoustic guitars and vocal
Jackson Browne - vocal
Jeff Young - vocal
Written by Val McCallum and Jackson Browne
(Browncouchsongs, BMI / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)