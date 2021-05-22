The Return of Jack Antonoff and Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”
A few years ago I posted a fantastic Tiny Desk concert by this band, and I just happened to remember it recently, because it was a stand-out. So I was excited to see this new video pop up at YouTube. It’s not a disappointment, especially if you enjoy watching an awesome troupe of dancing nerds gettin’ down in a diner. And you know I do.
Bleachers // “Stop Making This Hurt” // Out Now! smarturl.it
Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night // The New Album from Bleachers
Available 7.30.21 // Pre-Save/Add Here: bleachersmusic.com
directed by carlotta kohl
Apple Music: smarturl.it
Spotify: smarturl.it
Amazon Music: smarturl.it
YouTube Music: smarturl.it
iTunes: smarturl.it
Pandora: smarturl.it
Deezer: smarturl.itxsmth
Tidal: smarturl.itxsmth
‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ Tour - Tickets now on sale // bleachersmusic.com
Watch the official video for “Chinatown” //
smarturl.it
Watch BLEACHERS ON THE ROOF - Live at Electric Lady //
smarturl.it
Subscribe to Bleachers’ channel for more videos // smarturl.it
Follow Bleachers:
bleachersmusic.com
@bleachersmusic
facebook.com
instagram.com
____
Stop Making This Hurt
daniel puts the kids to bed they’re screaming oh the gods must be crazy
well jimmy’s on the road tonight she doesn’t recognize her country
my father’s in the room next door crying with his ma at 65
well every time i close my eyes i just see you written in big lights
you know what it says?
stop making this hurt
and say goodbye like you mean it
stop trying on this hurt
just say goodbye like you mean it
my mamma’s in the house tonight tryna break free of new jersey
while the kids are on the street and they’re cryin’ let me live in my country
but me and ray
we got a dream and a car we’re like free as the night
so how come every time i take a drive i just see it written on street signs
and you know what it says..
stop making this hurt
and say goodbye like you mean it
stop trying on this hurt
just say goodbye like you mean it
but if we take the sadness out of saturday night
i wonder what we’ll be left with anything worth the fight?
i wanna run from the darkness wanna shout at the light
it’s coming over me now
two three four five
oh god we barely survived
just say goodbye like you mean it
stop making this hurt
say goodbye like you mean it
stop trying on this hurt
say goodbye like you mean it
come on baby
stop making this hurt