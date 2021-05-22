The Return of Jack Antonoff and Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”

YouTube

A few years ago I posted a fantastic Tiny Desk concert by this band, and I just happened to remember it recently, because it was a stand-out. So I was excited to see this new video pop up at YouTube. It’s not a disappointment, especially if you enjoy watching an awesome troupe of dancing nerds gettin’ down in a diner. And you know I do.

____

Stop Making This Hurt



daniel puts the kids to bed they’re screaming oh the gods must be crazy

well jimmy’s on the road tonight she doesn’t recognize her country

my father’s in the room next door crying with his ma at 65

well every time i close my eyes i just see you written in big lights



you know what it says?



stop making this hurt

and say goodbye like you mean it

stop trying on this hurt

just say goodbye like you mean it



my mamma’s in the house tonight tryna break free of new jersey

while the kids are on the street and they’re cryin’ let me live in my country

but me and ray

we got a dream and a car we’re like free as the night

so how come every time i take a drive i just see it written on street signs



and you know what it says..



stop making this hurt

and say goodbye like you mean it

stop trying on this hurt

just say goodbye like you mean it



but if we take the sadness out of saturday night

i wonder what we’ll be left with anything worth the fight?

i wanna run from the darkness wanna shout at the light

it’s coming over me now

two three four five

oh god we barely survived

just say goodbye like you mean it



stop making this hurt

say goodbye like you mean it

stop trying on this hurt

say goodbye like you mean it



come on baby

stop making this hurt

