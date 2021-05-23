 

More Great New Music From Bleachers: “45” (On the ROOF Live at Electric Lady)

Yes, it’s another new track by Bleachers, my new favorite band. These lyrics are … [chef’s kiss]. (I’m pretty sure the Coltrane reference is intentional.)

Bleachers // “45” // Out Now!
45

count the steps around the park
consider drinking in the yard
hang the words of a perfect stranger
in the hallways of my heart

‘cause all the blessings are somebody else’s
they’re flowers in the neighbor’s pot
i’m torn exactly into two pieces
one who wants you and one who’s gone dark

but i’m still in sight
your fast machine
always holding your love supreme
our 45’s
spinning out of time
but honey i’m still on your side

are my hopes finally gonna waste me
am i the worst compass i could know
i took the bus across the bridge
sold my bedroom from my home

maybe it’s the east coast in the music
or the endless road from the past
but while you’re praying at the 90s
they’re carving up anything that lasts

but i’m still in sight
your fast machine
always holding your love supreme
our 45’s
spinning out of time
but honey i’m still on your side

no you’re just the stranger that i know best
now you’re just the stranger that i love best

there ain’t no book that i can live by
just these naggings i can’t shake
a hum coming from the basement
a little crying out for crying outs sake

‘cause if i can learn to love your shadow
when your shadow hits the light
and there ain’t no trace of what we’ve been though
then i’ll shout it till the day that i die

hey i’m still in sight
your fast machine
always holding your love supreme
our 45’s
spinning out of time
but honey i’m still on your side

