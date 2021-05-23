More Great New Music From Bleachers: “45” (On the ROOF Live at Electric Lady)

YouTube

Yes, it’s another new track by Bleachers, my new favorite band. These lyrics are … [chef’s kiss]. (I’m pretty sure the Coltrane reference is intentional.)

Bleachers // “45” // Out Now!

Guitar and Keys - Mikey Freedom Hart

Keys - Sean Hutchinson

Percussion and Bells - Mike Riddleberger

Sax and Keys - Evan Smith

Sax and Keys - Zem Audu

Sax - Anna Webber

Director - Nicholas Robespierre

Producer - Casey Stein

Executive Producer - Evan Brown

Editor - Jesus Sepulveda

VHS Footage - Carlotta Kohl

DP - Casey Stein

Engineer - John Rooney

Colorist - Loren White

Production Company - Dreambear

45

count the steps around the park

consider drinking in the yard

hang the words of a perfect stranger

in the hallways of my heart

‘cause all the blessings are somebody else’s

they’re flowers in the neighbor’s pot

i’m torn exactly into two pieces

one who wants you and one who’s gone dark

but i’m still in sight

your fast machine

always holding your love supreme

our 45’s

spinning out of time

but honey i’m still on your side

are my hopes finally gonna waste me

am i the worst compass i could know

i took the bus across the bridge

sold my bedroom from my home

maybe it’s the east coast in the music

or the endless road from the past

but while you’re praying at the 90s

they’re carving up anything that lasts

but i’m still in sight

your fast machine

always holding your love supreme

our 45’s

spinning out of time

but honey i’m still on your side

no you’re just the stranger that i know best

now you’re just the stranger that i love best

there ain’t no book that i can live by

just these naggings i can’t shake

a hum coming from the basement

a little crying out for crying outs sake

‘cause if i can learn to love your shadow

when your shadow hits the light

and there ain’t no trace of what we’ve been though

then i’ll shout it till the day that i die

hey i’m still in sight

your fast machine

always holding your love supreme

our 45’s

spinning out of time

but honey i’m still on your side

