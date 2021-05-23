More Great New Music From Bleachers: “45” (On the ROOF Live at Electric Lady)
Yes, it’s another new track by Bleachers, my new favorite band. These lyrics are … [chef’s kiss]. (I’m pretty sure the Coltrane reference is intentional.)
Guitar and Keys - Mikey Freedom Hart
Keys - Sean Hutchinson
Percussion and Bells - Mike Riddleberger
Sax and Keys - Evan Smith
Sax and Keys - Zem Audu
Sax - Anna Webber
Director - Nicholas Robespierre
Producer - Casey Stein
Executive Producer - Evan Brown
Editor - Jesus Sepulveda
VHS Footage - Carlotta Kohl
DP - Casey Stein
Engineer - John Rooney
Colorist - Loren White
Production Company - Dreambear
45
count the steps around the park
consider drinking in the yard
hang the words of a perfect stranger
in the hallways of my heart
‘cause all the blessings are somebody else’s
they’re flowers in the neighbor’s pot
i’m torn exactly into two pieces
one who wants you and one who’s gone dark
but i’m still in sight
your fast machine
always holding your love supreme
our 45’s
spinning out of time
but honey i’m still on your side
are my hopes finally gonna waste me
am i the worst compass i could know
i took the bus across the bridge
sold my bedroom from my home
maybe it’s the east coast in the music
or the endless road from the past
but while you’re praying at the 90s
they’re carving up anything that lasts
but i’m still in sight
your fast machine
always holding your love supreme
our 45’s
spinning out of time
but honey i’m still on your side
no you’re just the stranger that i know best
now you’re just the stranger that i love best
there ain’t no book that i can live by
just these naggings i can’t shake
a hum coming from the basement
a little crying out for crying outs sake
‘cause if i can learn to love your shadow
when your shadow hits the light
and there ain’t no trace of what we’ve been though
then i’ll shout it till the day that i die
hey i’m still in sight
your fast machine
always holding your love supreme
our 45’s
spinning out of time
but honey i’m still on your side