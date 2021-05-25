The Bob Cesca Podcast: Performative Dumbf**kery
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Performative Dumbf**kery — [Explicit Language] Cliff Schecter from the Unpresidented Podcast sits in for Buzz Burbank. Foul-Mouthed Barack is here today, too. Plus, the new Texas gun law and its ramifications; Sen. John “Gohmert” Kennedy’s NRA video; Slow-motion red state secession; Half of all American adults have been fully vaccinated; the misleading WSJ article about the Wuhan lab; Trump insists he was right all along; Debunking the WSJ article; A look back at the 2013 NSA reporting; George Will on the Republican Party’s fear of Trump voters; With music by Trysette & 3MindBlind and Option Y; and more!