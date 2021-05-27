The Bob Cesca Podcast: My Bush
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
My Bush — [Explicit Content] TRex returns! Ted Cruz really ate a fly (two years ago); Cy Vance empanels a grand jury to hear the Trump Org investigation evidence; Michael Cohen on MSNBC yesterday; Poll shows supermajority of Americans don’t want Trump to run again; At least one witness has been asked to testify; Republicans blocking the 1/6 Commission; Trump’s pet name for George P. Bush; Gen X Gets Old; Allen Weisselberg linked to Trump inaugural grift and what that means; The Red Hat auditors moving on to Georgia and Michigan; With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson; And music by C.C. Grace and Prehab; and more!