Songwriting Excellence: Jackson Browne and Greg Leisz, “Farther On” (Live From Home)
Jackson Browne performs “Farther On” with Greg Leisz for the Jack Barton Entertainment SummitFest. Thank you Triple A Radio!
This performance is dedicated to Al Schmitt, who recorded “Late For the Sky” with Jackson. Al was a legendary recording engineer who won the most Grammys, and worked with Steely Dan, Jefferson Airplane, Henry Mancini, and so many more, everyone really. He passed away in April 2021 at age 91.
From the album, “Late for the Sky.” Click here to listen hyperurl.co
LYRICS:
In my early years i hid my tears
And passed my days alone
Adrift on an ocean of loneliness
My dreams like nets were thrown
To catch the love that I’d heard of
In books and films and songs
Now there’s a world of illusion and fantasy
In the place where the real world belongs
Still i look for the beauty in songs
To fill my head and lead me on
Though my dreams have come up torn and empty
As many times as love has come and gone
To those gentle ones my memory runs
To the laughter we shared at the meals
I filled their kitchens and living rooms
With my schemes and my broken wheels
It was never clear how far or near
The gates to my citadel lay
They were cutting from stone some dreams of their own
But they listened to mine anyway
I’m not sure what i’m trying to say
It could be i’ve lost my way
Though i keep a watch over the distance
Heaven’s no closer than it was yesterday
And the angels are older
They know not to wait up for the sun
They look over my shoulder
At the maps and the drawings of the journey I’ve begun
Now the distance leads me farther on
Though the reasons i once had are gone
I keep thinking I’ll find what I’m looking for
In the sand beneath the dawn
But the angels are older
They can see that the sun’s setting fast
They look over my shoulder
At the vision of paradise contained in the light of the past
And they lay down behind me
To sleep beside the road till the morning has come
Where they know they will find me
With my maps and my faith in the distance
Moving farther on
Written by Jackson Browne
Swallow Turn Music ASCAP
Publishing administrated by Drive Music Publishing