Incredible New Video From Half*alive: “TIME 2”

the lyrical message of ‘TIME 2’ ended up shocking us in a very prophetic way… the song speaks about waking up in the chaos of life & remembering a child-like state of mind. it calls to reset, & return to the beginning. the moment we finished writing the song, the world was subdued into a global time-out. production on the song, along with everything else, came to a standstill. a year has passed, & now in May 2021 we find ourselves looking down at the lyrics in awe…



“I’m fleeing to the wonder I lost when I was younger, the simple child state of mind.

It’s comin’ like the sunshine, rising in the morning. I’m waking up it’s time—

Fighting the constant, forgetting to give it up.

I forgot what I wanted, now i’m waking up it’s time.”



TIME 2 MUSIC VIDEO

Written & Directed by : JA Collective

Performed by : half•alive & JA Collective

Filmed by : RYBG

Choreographed by : JA Collective



Director of Photography : Adam Agostino

Editing by : Aidan Carberry

1st AC : Justin Epstein

Visual Effects by : Noah Guthier

Coloring by : Connor Bailey

Clothing by : Foo and Foo





TIME 2

Music & Lyrics by : half•alive, Ariel Rechtshaid, Dan Nigro

Produced by : Ariel Rechtshaid, half•alive

Mixed by : Shawn Everett

Mastered by : Chris Gehringer



LYRICS

if life is a season

i was drunk on christmas evening

with nothing i needed

& all the best was left behind



i’m back where i started

with sparks of what I used to know

a flame before i lost it-

the simple child state of mind



PRE CHORUS

it’s comin’ like the sunshine

rising in the morning

igniting what the course is

i’m waking up it’s time



CHORUS

Time.

fighting the constant

forgetting to give it up

Time.

forgot what i wanted

now i’m waking up it’s time





VERSE 2

divided & conquered

i’m fleeing to the wonder

i lost when i was younger

the simple child state of mind





PRE CHORUS

it’s comin’ like the sunshine,

rising in the morning

i hope to never forget

to be a child wasting time



CHORUS

Time.

fighting the constant

forgetting to give it up

Time.

forgot what i wanted

now i’m waking up it’s time



CHORUS B

(TIME 2)

delete all the patterns

(TIME 2)

forget all i knew

(TIME 2)

i remember what to do

i’m waking up it’s



(TIME 2)

go out when the rain falls

(TIME 2)

make a sudden move

(TIME 2)

i remember what to do

i’m waking up it’s time



(return to the things i once knew)



BRIDGE

emerging from the cloud of youth

returning to the things i knew

i think i had it all along

a child’s song is nestled in the wing of truth



PRE CHORUS

it’s comin’ like the sunshine

rising in the morning

igniting what the course is

i’m waking up it’s time



CHORUS

fighting the constant

return to the water

forgot what i wanted

forgetting to give it up



fighting the constant

return to the water

forgot what i wanted



CHORUS B

(TIME 2)

delete all the patterns

(TIME 2)

forget all i knew

(TIME 2)

i remember what to do

i’m waking up its



(TIME 2)

go out when the rain falls

(TIME 2)

make a sudden move

(TIME 2)

i remember what to do

i’m waking up it’s time



CHORUS C

(TIME 2)

notice the horizon

(TIME 2)

the fire in pursuit

(TIME 2)

i remember what to do



i’m waking up it’s

(TIME 2)

muscle turns to memory

(TIME 2)

returning back to you

(TIME 2)

i remember what to do



i’m waking up it’s time.



