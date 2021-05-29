Incredible New Video From Half*alive: “TIME 2”
half•alive - “TIME 2” (Official Video)
“TIME 2” available everywhere now smarturl.it
the lyrical message of ‘TIME 2’ ended up shocking us in a very prophetic way… the song speaks about waking up in the chaos of life & remembering a child-like state of mind. it calls to reset, & return to the beginning. the moment we finished writing the song, the world was subdued into a global time-out. production on the song, along with everything else, came to a standstill. a year has passed, & now in May 2021 we find ourselves looking down at the lyrics in awe…
“I’m fleeing to the wonder I lost when I was younger, the simple child state of mind.
It’s comin’ like the sunshine, rising in the morning. I’m waking up it’s time—
Fighting the constant, forgetting to give it up.
I forgot what I wanted, now i’m waking up it’s time.”
TIME 2 MUSIC VIDEO
Written & Directed by : JA Collective
Performed by : half•alive & JA Collective
Filmed by : RYBG
Choreographed by : JA Collective
Director of Photography : Adam Agostino
Editing by : Aidan Carberry
1st AC : Justin Epstein
Visual Effects by : Noah Guthier
Coloring by : Connor Bailey
Clothing by : Foo and Foo
TIME 2
Music & Lyrics by : half•alive, Ariel Rechtshaid, Dan Nigro
Produced by : Ariel Rechtshaid, half•alive
Mixed by : Shawn Everett
Mastered by : Chris Gehringer
LYRICS
if life is a season
i was drunk on christmas evening
with nothing i needed
& all the best was left behind
i’m back where i started
with sparks of what I used to know
a flame before i lost it-
the simple child state of mind
PRE CHORUS
it’s comin’ like the sunshine
rising in the morning
igniting what the course is
i’m waking up it’s time
CHORUS
Time.
fighting the constant
forgetting to give it up
Time.
forgot what i wanted
now i’m waking up it’s time
VERSE 2
divided & conquered
i’m fleeing to the wonder
i lost when i was younger
the simple child state of mind
PRE CHORUS
it’s comin’ like the sunshine,
rising in the morning
i hope to never forget
to be a child wasting time
CHORUS
Time.
fighting the constant
forgetting to give it up
Time.
forgot what i wanted
now i’m waking up it’s time
CHORUS B
(TIME 2)
delete all the patterns
(TIME 2)
forget all i knew
(TIME 2)
i remember what to do
i’m waking up it’s
(TIME 2)
go out when the rain falls
(TIME 2)
make a sudden move
(TIME 2)
i remember what to do
i’m waking up it’s time
(return to the things i once knew)
BRIDGE
emerging from the cloud of youth
returning to the things i knew
i think i had it all along
a child’s song is nestled in the wing of truth
PRE CHORUS
it’s comin’ like the sunshine
rising in the morning
igniting what the course is
i’m waking up it’s time
CHORUS
fighting the constant
return to the water
forgot what i wanted
forgetting to give it up
fighting the constant
return to the water
forgot what i wanted
CHORUS B
(TIME 2)
delete all the patterns
(TIME 2)
forget all i knew
(TIME 2)
i remember what to do
i’m waking up its
(TIME 2)
go out when the rain falls
(TIME 2)
make a sudden move
(TIME 2)
i remember what to do
i’m waking up it’s time
CHORUS C
(TIME 2)
notice the horizon
(TIME 2)
the fire in pursuit
(TIME 2)
i remember what to do
i’m waking up it’s
(TIME 2)
muscle turns to memory
(TIME 2)
returning back to you
(TIME 2)
i remember what to do
i’m waking up it’s time.
Subscribe for more official content from half•alive: smarturl.it
find half•alive on…
Instagram: instagr.am
Twitter: @halfaliveco
Spotify: spoti.fi
Soundcloud: SoundCloud
Website: halfalive.co
YouTube Music: bit.ly