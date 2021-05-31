Some More News: Uncomplicating the “Complicated” Palestine/Israel Conflict
Cody Johnston fearlessly wades into the most complicated long-running conflict in history… or is it?
I don’t always agree with Cody. But he makes some very cogent points in this one. And no, he is not stanning for Hamas.
Hi. Is The Palestine/Israel Conflict Actually Complicated? Please donate:
- pcrf.net
- anera.org
Chapters
00:00 - Current State Of The Conflict
8:02 - Hamas and the IDF
11:29 - Evictions and The Long Island Guy
14:07 - Criticizing The Israeli Government Is Not Anti-Semitism, Anti-Semitism Sucks
20:36 - Crime Guy Netanyahu
Executive Producer Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Katie Goldin (@KatieGoldin). Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco.
Source List: docs.google.com