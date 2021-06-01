The Bob Cesca Podcast: Q Coup
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Q Coup — [Explicit Language] Buzz is back! Bob went maskless over the weekend; Mike Flynn calls for a Myanmar-style military coup to reinstate Donald Trump; What happened in Myanmar; The Republicans hate democracy; What will happen in August; Russia defends the human rights of the insurrectionists; A fact check on Matt Gaetz’s “Second Amendment” blurt; Nyattanhoo has been ousted; Kamala Harris’s non-Memorial Day Memorial Day tweet; Cy Vance and Little RICO; With Buzz Burbank; And music by Abby K and Freekbass; and more!