“WTF Did I Just See!?” You Saw Twelve Foot Ninja: “Long Way Home”
Play the video game for FREE here: unclebrusnik.com
1st single from Twelve Foot Ninja forthcoming 2021 album.
Join twelvefootninja.com for up to date info:
Written, Produced & Directed - Stevic MacKay
Art Design & Illustration - Stevic MacKay
Additional Art Design - Ben Davies
Editing, VFX, Keying, Coloring - Ben Davies
Easter Egg Mischief - Ben Davies
Cinematography & Lighting - Mick Hurren
“Brusnik” Puppet Creators - Make-Up Effects Group
“Brusnik” Puppeteers - Stevic MacKay & Ben Davies
Make-up Artist - Mekayla Kavanagh
Colorful Band Costume Construction - Pi Spring
Additional Costume Sourcing - Marianne Harris from Masquerade Costume Hire